- (PLX AI) - Swedish Match shares rose 2% in early trading after the company said yesterday it would spin off its cigar business to shareholders and list it separately on a U.S. exchange.
- • The move will help Swedish Match transition further into a more ESG?friendly stock, analysts said
- • The flotation of cigars implies that Swedish Match will finally become entirely smoke-free, which is positive from an ESG stance, analysts said
- • The deal will be the most transformative for the company since it divested cigarette operations in the 1990s, leading to a lower risk premium and soft factors like improved perception from investors for a pure smokeless company, SEB said
