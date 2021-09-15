Ecuador plans to launch a 500 MW procurement exercise in November.From pv magazine LatAm During the inauguration of the recent LatAm Future Energy Solar and Wind Virtual Summit event, the vice minister of electricity and non-renewable natural resources of the new government of Ecuador, Gabriel Argüello, announced plans to launch two new renewable energy auctions. Although Ecuador already produces 91% of its electricity with clean energy, especially hydroelectric power, Argüello said he wants to increase generation from wind and solar sources. In August, the government approved a new version of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...