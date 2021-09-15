DJ EQS-News: Antengene Selected as a Constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series

EQS-News / 15/09/2021 / 15:14 UTC+8

Antengene Selected as a Constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" or "the Company", SEHK: 6996.HK), today announced that FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, has added Antengene to the following indexes of the FTSE Global Index Series ("GEIS"), namely the FTSE Global Small Cap Index, the FTSE Global All Cap Index, and the FTSE Global Total Cap Index, following FTSE's most recent semi-annual review. These inclusions will be effective after the market close on September 17, 2021. The inclusions into the three indexes of the FTSE GEIS, came in less than one year after being listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, indicating a strong recognition of the Company in the international capital markets and in the global healthcare industry, and further increasing the Company's visibility among both domestic and global investors.

About FTSE Russel and the FTSE Global Equity Index Series

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. Its comprehensive range of indexes covering approximately 98% of global investable market offer investors a true picture of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies, through a perspective that is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world.

The FTSE Global Equity Index Series is a family of composite indexes developed through a rules-based methodology to measure the performance of global and regional stock markets, and a comprehensive portfolio management and benchmarking tool for investors. The series covers more than 7,400 securities in 46 different countries and captures 98% of the world's investable market capitalization, offering investors a broad index coverage. The FTSE Global Equity Index Series can be segmented by asset class, region, market capitalization, and sector, and serves as the basis of the FTSE global, regional, country, and sector indexes.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage R&D- driven biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative medicines for oncology and other life-threatening diseases. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since beginning operation in 2017, Antengene has obtained 16 investigational new drug (IND) approvals, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for selinexor in South Korea already approved through a priority review process. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 13 clinical and pre-clinical assets, comprising 8 global rights assets and 5 assets with rights for Asia Pacific markets including the Greater China region. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene is committed to addressing significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

15/09/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233447&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2021 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)