Long-time Goldman Sachs managing director will see stewardship of company through its imminent IPO and beyond

SpectrumX, a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceutical company, announced today an agreement with Aziz McMahon to join as Executive Chairman. In his role, he will focus on investor relations, corporate governance, and the formulation of the company's new ESG policy.

A finance professional, angel and early-stage cornerstone investor in SpectrumX, McMahon brings over 20 years' experience in investment banking. He spent the previous 14 years as a Managing Director, Emerging Markets, at Goldman Sachs. His other interests include early-stage biotech, environmental regeneration and digital assets. McMahon also runs a mentorship programme to promote racial, gender and socio-economic diversity in finance.

SpectrumX is currently closing in on final pre-IPO capital-raising ahead of its planned listing on the London Stock Exchange, in Q4 2021. Additionally, the company is set to begin phase II clinical trials of its ground-breaking SPC-069 respiratory therapy, designed to treat COVID-19 as well as other respiratory ailments such as influenza, common cold, bronchitis and pneumonia. Initial in-vitro data shows that SPC-069 is 100% effective at neutralising wildtype, Alpha variant and Delta variant forms of COVID-19.

Damien Hancox, CEO Co-Founder of SpectrumX said: "As an early-stage cornerstone investor, Aziz has been a key team member and advisor since our inception. We are delighted he has agreed to this appointment, where he will focus his abilities and wealth of experience on the development of our group as we enter this exciting new phase ahead of our listing. Aziz believes as I do that we truly are on the cusp of one of the most revolutionary treatments since the discovery of penicillin, and that passion combined with his expertise makes him the ideal person for such an important role."

Aziz McMahon commented"Having supported SpectrumX since the outset, I am excited to agree to an executive chairman role, as the company accelerates the development and deployment of its patented chemistry, a 100-percent safe and effective nature-based cure to all pathogens known to mankind. I look forward to ensuring the company continues its path of success as it becomes a public company, adhering to strict ESG standards, including carbon neutrality, transparent investor relations and the highest standards in corporate governance."

About SpectrumX

SpectrumX is a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceuticals company focused on bringing to market a ground-breaking respiratory therapy (SPC-069) and the roll out of the most powerful hand sanitiser in the world to the NHS and other healthcare clients. Both products utilise unique patent pending HOCL formulations. HOCL is naturally occurring in human's white blood cells and is a key contributor to mankind's evolution and protection over millions of years. It is human safe whilst also being the most effective disinfectant known to mankind.

