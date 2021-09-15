ISG Provider Lens report finds French companies embracing a broad range of cybersecurity products and services offered by providers

Enterprises in France are investing in cybersecurity to comply with privacy regulations, prevent breaches and avoid audit failures, with top executives taking a stronger interest in security, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensCybersecurity Solutions Services Report for France finds many enterprises in the country looking for providers that can help them move from a static to a dynamic cybersecurity posture. The use of multiple cloud services by many French companies has brought more complexity to protecting enterprise data, and ransomware has become a major threat in the country.

In addition to financial scams and the rush to the cloud, the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for French companies looking to safeguard their data, said Lyonel Roüast, president of ISG SEMEA in France. "Companies in France have prioritized remote access for employees, collaboration services and business continuity," he said. "Company budgets need to expand to secure end users and data and protect company brands."

The report also sees enterprises in France adopting identity and access management (IAM) technologies as traditional security perimeters begin to crumble. French companies see IAM services as a foundation for a new zero-trust security posture.

With the growing adoption of the cloud, vendors are moving IAM from on premises to the cloud, with clients demanding pay-as-you-go models or IAM-as-a-Service, also known as Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), the report adds. Porting products that are designed to be run on premises to the cloud demands new investments from companies, but providers are now offering cloud-native IAM products at competitive prices.

Enterprises in France are also adopting advanced endpoint threat protection, detection and response services to protect employees working from home during the pandemic, the report says. In addition to external threats, a combination of legacy technologies and an explosion in the number of internet-facing endpoints is creating complexity and leading to configuration errors. Many French companies see advanced endpoint protection services as a way to continuously monitor all endpoints and achieve total visibility.

In addition, data loss prevention and data security products represent a mature market in France, the report says. Strict privacy regulations, including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), have pushed French companies to adopt these technologies.

Finally, a shortage of cybersecurity skills worldwide is creating a booming business for managed security service providers in France, the report says. The report predicts significant growth in the use of security consulting services over the next two years.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensCybersecurity Solutions Services Report for France evaluates the capabilities of 83 providers across seven quadrants: Identity and Access Management; Data Leakage/Loss Prevention and Data Security; Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response; Technical Security Services; Strategic Security Services; Managed Security Services for Large Accounts; and Managed Security Services for the Midmarket.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants and Atos, Capgemini, NTT and Orange Cyberdefense as Leaders in four. Accenture, Broadcom, Microsoft, Thales, Trend Micro and Wipro are named Leaders in two quadrants, and Check Point, Computacenter, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, EY, Forcepoint, Intrinsec, Kaspersky, Kudelski Security, McAfee, Okta, OpenText, Ping Identity, PwC, SailPoint, Sophos, Sopra Steria, Varonis, Verizon, VMware Carbon Black and WALLIX are all named Leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, CyberProof was named a Rising Star-companies with "promising portfolios" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition-in three quadrants. Cybereason, Deloitte, Digital Guardian and IN Groupe (Nexus) were named Rising Stars in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from Orange Cyberdefense (a unit of Orange Business Services), Sopra Steria and UST/CyberProof.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensCybersecurity Solutions Services Report for France is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

