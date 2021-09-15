GuardantINFORM clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset underscores need to improve HER-2 directed treatment in metastatic colorectal cancer

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), along with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies, share data highlighting molecular targets of importance, treatment resistance patterns, and advantages of using the Guardant360liquid biopsy test to help improve the management of advanced solid cancers at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 virtual congress on September 16-21.

"While precision oncology has made a meaningful difference in improving clinical outcomes for highly prevalent cancers, such as non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast, there remains a subset of patients who don't respond to currently available treatments," said Craig Eagle, MD, Guardant Health Chief Medical Officer. "It is gratifying to be able to work with the oncology community to analyze the molecular information generated from our liquid biopsy tests to continue to increase our understanding of possible new targets and more personalized treatments which can potentially improve overall survival of these hard-to-treat cancers in a more meaningful way."

Guardant INFORM Liquid Biopsy Dataset Shows No Clear Standard of Care and Unmet Need for Patients with HER2+ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Title ePoster Presenter Characteristics and treatment patterns among patients with HER2-amplified advanced/metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): A clinical-genomic database study 439P John Strickler

Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Reveals Molecular Insights Impacting Outcomes in Patients with Unresectable and Early-Onset (<50 years) Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Title ePoster Presenter Molecular features in liquid biopsy of early (EO) and late-onset colorectal cancer (LO) 500P Julia Alcaide-Garcia Mutational landscape in synchronous unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) according to upfront primary tumour resection (UPTR) 503P Manuel Benavides

Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Reveals Treatment Resistance Patterns and Therapeutic Targets for the Management of Advanced Cancers Including Non-Small Cell Lung and Pancreatic

Title ePoster Presenter First-results of the CLIMB360 study, a prospective molecular screening program across multiple cancer types based on circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) 92P Javier Garcia-Corbacho Pre-existing and acquired mechanisms of resistance to lorlatinib in previously treated patients (pts) with ALK+ advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) 1196P Ben J. Solomon Cell-free DNA dominant clone allele frequency associates with poor outcomes in advanced pancreatic cancer 1483P Pedro Uson Junior

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext, Guardant360 Response, and GuardantOMNI tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening.

