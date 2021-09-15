DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) and Lenovo today announced a collaboration with visionary robotics scientist Dr. Peter Scott-Morgan and his philanthropic foundation to develop ambitious assistive technology solutions by integrating the latest hardware, software, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to empower people with disabilities, illnesses, and other challenging conditions.

Scott-Morgan, known as the "world's first human cyborg", is pushing technology to extend and enrich lives. He was diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND) also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2017. When the first symptoms emerged, Scott-Morgan began exploring ways to upend the typical disease progression through his belief in the limitless potential of technology. Scott-Morgan's vision is to: "Make the vulnerable safe, the powerless strong, the unfulfilled thrive."

"The bedrock of our collaboration is a belief in the untapped potential of technology to unleash your dreams whatever you are, whatever your background, whatever your circumstances, whatever your ambitions," Scott-Morgan said. Initially told by doctors he had only two years to live, Scott-Morgan has a mantra: "Add hopewith AI and Robotics!"

DXC and Lenovo alongside a team of volunteers and leading technologists will provide hardware, software support, integration, and artificial intelligence expertise. Key initiatives include:

Developing autonomous, self-driving wheelchairs to navigate homes and beyond;

Preserving personality with an avatar that renders quickly in photo-realistic detail;

Leveraging augmented reality (AR) as a user interface controlled with only eye movements;

Accelerating the generation and customization of emotionally expressive digital voices; and

Embedding smart technology throughout a family home to enhance the life of all its occupants.

In addition to developing custom solutions, Lenovo has donated computing equipment for Scott-Morgan's home-office. Calvin Crosslin, Lenovo's Chief Diversity Officer and President of the Lenovo Foundation said: "We have a responsibility to make powerful technology as accessible as possible and create new opportunities. This is precisely why we rally behind the idea of smarter technology for all, and I am grateful to Dr. Scott-Morgan for inviting us to collaborate and share some small part of his extraordinary vision."

DXC will act as technology integrator. Deploying capabilities from the Enterprise Technology Stack, DXC will bring technology know-how and experience to ensure seamless and secure integration across infrastructure, applications, analytics, and engineering solutions.

"Peter is an astonishing inspiration," said Steve Turpie, President, EMEA at DXC. "The DXC team will offer consulting and support to define requirements, the target architecture, and the technology roadmap. Specifically, they will enable the functions for eye tracking, virtual keyboards, speech, and avatar performance. Peter, with the Foundation, has a tireless passion to challenge our thinking on how technology can be used to enhance people's lives and society."

Learn more about Dr. Peter Scott-Morgan, including his background, ongoing research, and opportunities to get involved through The Scott-Morgan Foundation.

"I applied a lifetime of research to rewrite my own future an extraordinarily lucky break! But far more important, we've now the chance to rewrite the future for millions eventually billions by applying the lessons learned to make the vulnerable safe, the powerless strong, the unfulfilled thrive. I wanted a way to break free of my suddenly inadequate body, to overcome a devastating diagnosis and reimagine what 'terminal disease' could mean. But we can help everyone who feels disadvantaged. They can rise like a phoenix! With extraordinary support from my husband Francis, countless kind and brilliant collaborators, and technology leaders like DXC and Lenovo, I find the once-dark future incredibly bright."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services, and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About Lenovo Tech World 2021 and Dr Peter Scott-Morgan

Scott-Morgan joined Lenovo at its Tech World 2021 event on September 8 to speak with Thorsten Stremlau, Lenovo's director of strategic enterprise consulting, about their shared goals of delivering smarter technology for all.

"I am deeply humbled to work with Peter, an absolutely brilliant scientist and inspiring human," said Stremlau, who is leading Lenovo's efforts. "We focus a lot on increasing accessibility and diversity at Lenovo, and this is a singular opportunity to ensure our innovation makes a real difference for both Peter and, I hope, many others."

About other partners supporting The Scott-Morgan Foundation

Other key collaborators already working with Scott-Morgan on this initiative include Matthew Aylett of CereProc, Amanda Darby of Optimize3D at Pinewood Studios, and Ari Shapiro of Embody Digital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005415/en/

Contacts:

Media

Antoine Roussel, Communications EMEA: aroussel@dxc.com