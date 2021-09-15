WattEV will build 1 MW solar-powered chargers to deliver 320 miles (515 km) of range to Class 8, 80,000-pound trucks in 30 minutes.From pv magazine USA WattEV has won a $5 million grant to support the buildout of a 4 MW charging station for 12 electric trucks in Bakersfield, California, backed by an onsite solar+storage facility. The grant is from the California Energy Commission, and will represent one of the state's first solar-powered truck charging stops dedicated to heavy-duty electric trucks. The facility will be supported by 5 MW of solar power and second-life energy storage. As the site ...

