Can Seamers Market Size Worth $716.8 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global can seamers market size is anticipated to reach USD 716.8 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions especially in the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the demand for can seamers over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

The automatic product segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period owing to the ability to seam a large number of cans per minute as compared to a semi-automatic seaming machine

The demand for can seamers in the beverage industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period owing to its increasing penetration for seaming numerous carbonated soft drinks, beer, health drinks, and sucralose juices

Asia Pacific led the market and accounted for a revenue share of 37.8% in 2020 owing to the presence of rapidly developing economies and flourishing food and beverage industries in the region

Major players in the market have extensively invested in research and development operations in recent years, which has led to the invention of several advanced products that can be utilized across the market

Read 100 page market research report, "Can Seamers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Automatic, Semi-automatic), By Application (Beverage, Food), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The increasing consciousness regarding the drawbacks of using single-use plastics along with government initiatives to ban single-use plastic packaging that affects the environment has led the manufacturers to switch to metal packaging. Increasing demand for metal packaging is projected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

The consumption of canned food is rising rapidly, thereby augmenting the demand for food can seamers, owing to its increased adoption in sealing canned food products. The demand for automatic food can seamers is expected to increase rapidly as compared to semi-automatic as they help improve the production efficiency and save on operating expenses.

The market exhibits the dominance of well-established players, which mostly operate through Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific with their dedicated distribution and manufacturing locations present across the globe. Established players in the industry exhibit a higher sales and broader distribution network along with a wider product line.

Grand View Research has segmented the global can seamers market on the basis of product,application,and region:

Can Seamers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Automatic



Semi-automatic

Can Seamers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Beverage



Food



Others

Can Seamers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Spain





Italy





Russia





Netherlands





Turkey



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Can Seamers Market

Pneumatic Scale Angelus

Ferrum Ltd.

Bubber Machine Tools

Innovus Engineering Ltd,

SHIN I MACHINERY WORKS CO., LTD.

Dixie Canner Co.

JK Somme

JBT

Ezquerra

MontajesConserveros de Galicia S.L

Swiss Can Machinery AG

Lanico-Maschinenbau Otto Niemsch GmbH

Check out more studies related to packaging cans, conducted by Grand View Research:

Metal Cans Market - The global metal cans market size was estimated at USD 46.98 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2016 to 2020.

The global metal cans market size was estimated at in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2016 to 2020. Metal Aerosol Can Market - The global metal aerosol can market size was USD 2.82 Billion in 2015 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for lightweight personal care packaging.

The global metal aerosol can market size was in 2015 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for lightweight personal care packaging. Europe Food Can Market- The Europe food can market size was estimated at USD 10.17 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness high growth on account of the high affinity of the consumers towards the consumption of packaged food.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Advanced Interior Materials Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg