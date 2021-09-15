Altona Rare Earths Plc - Notification of Major Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, September 15
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|Altona Rare Earth PLC
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|Monecor (London) Limited
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|London, UK
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|10/09/2021
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|13/09/2021
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|1,207,693
|-
|4.021
|1,207,693
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|8.570
|-
|8.570
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|Ordinary Shares
GB00BFZNKV91
|1,207,693
|-
|4.021
|-
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|1,207,693
|4.021
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|Place of completion
|London, UK
|Date of completion
|13/09/2021
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de