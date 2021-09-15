Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.09.2021 | 10:28
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altona Rare Earths Plc - Notification of Major Shareholding

Altona Rare Earths Plc - Notification of Major Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 15

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Altona Rare Earth PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameMonecor (London) Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:10/09/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):13/09/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached1,207,693-4.0211,207,693
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		8.570-8.570

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
GB00BFZNKV91		1,207,693-4.021-
SUBTOTAL 8. A1,207,6934.021
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

Place of completionLondon, UK
Date of completion13/09/2021
