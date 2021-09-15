Cambridge Pixel Expands its Air Defence Software Product Range to Include Threat Evaluation

-The new TEWA software is a system-agnostic tool to integrate with legacy as well as the latest primary and IFF radars.

-Comprised of a set of modules that support maintenance of asset and weapon databases.

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Pixel, a developer of radar display, tracking and recording sub-systems, announces expanded capabilities for its ASD Air Defence software product family with the support of threat evaluation and weapons assignment (TEWA) and asset management functions.

The new capabilities expand the scope of the existing ASD product family to include real-time evaluation of threats and the ability to optimally allocate available resources. A distributed database permits information to be published and shared across multiple sites, regionally or nationally, allowing the threat assessment module to read up-to-date status information on the availability and status of assets.

The ASD product family includes the ASD-100, a PC-based air surveillance display application that provides an integrated display picture for primary radar, IFF and ADS-B target information. The ASD-100 allows alarm areas and alarm conditions to be defined to enable early detection of dangers or events of interest, and flight plans may be viewed for specific targets.

Related modules include IFF plot extraction, primary and IFF target tracking, system monitoring, alarm management and data recording. The software is provided as modular components that can be configured for different scales of air defence applications from local to country-wide scope. With the ability to interface to a wide range of radar types, the Cambridge Pixel ASD solution is compatible with older radar models as well as the latest generation of network-based radar interfaces.

David Johnson, CEO, Cambridge Pixel, said: "The new TEWA capability expands the scope of Cambridge Pixel's air defence product family. The modular product range allows us to offer cost-effective solutions to upgrade existing installations using legacy radars where appropriate to minimise costs."

Cambridge Pixel's radar technology is used in naval, air traffic control, vessel traffic, commercial shipping, security, surveillance and airborne radar applications. Its systems have been implemented in mission-critical applications with companies such as BAE Systems, Frontier Electronic Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Exelis, Hanwha Systems, Kelvin Hughes, Lockheed Martin, Navtech Radar, Raytheon, Saab Sensis, Royal Thai Air Force, Sofresud and Hensoldt.

About Cambridge Pixel (www.cambridgepixel.com)

Cambridge Pixel is an employee-owned company, specialising in the development of sensor processing and display solutions including primary and secondary radar interfacing, processing and display components for military and commercial radar applications. It is a world-leading supplier of software-based radar tracking and scan conversion solutions through its modular SPx software, and HPx hardware product range. Based near Cambridge in the UK, the company operates worldwide through a network of agents and distributors.