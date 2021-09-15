NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Swedish Match (166/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) published on September 14, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Swedish Match has decided to proceed with the preparation for a share distribution of its cigar business, creating a new, independent, publicly traded company. The new company is planned to be listed on a major US securities exchange and quoted in US dollars. The share distribution is planned to be completed during the second half of 2022, at earliest. Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Swedish Match (SWMA). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015542