Mittwoch, 15.09.2021
Breaking News: Ressource drei- bis viermal so groß wie vermutet?!
WKN: A3CNFX ISIN: SE0015812219 Ticker-Symbol: SWMC 
Tradegate
15.09.21
09:46 Uhr
8,020 Euro
+0,120
+1,52 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH MATCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH MATCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.09.2021 | 10:53
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Swedish Match (166/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Swedish Match AB
(Swedish Match) published on September 14, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Swedish Match has decided to proceed with the
preparation for a share distribution of its cigar business, creating a new,
independent, publicly traded company. The new company is planned to be listed
on a major US securities exchange and quoted in US dollars. The share
distribution is planned to be completed during the second half of 2022, at
earliest. Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Swedish Match (SWMA). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015542
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
