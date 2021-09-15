AM-Pharma B.V., an emerging leader focused on developing therapeutics for severe medical conditions, today announced the appointment of Lars R. Boesgaard as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Mr. Boesgaard's career spans 25 years and includes CFO roles at public and private companies, where he built experience with Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions, capital markets and product commercialization in the healthcare industry with both large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. He has specialized in preparing and executing corporate transactions and building financial frameworks for rapidly growing organizations. Mr. Boesgaard will be AM-Pharma's first U.S.-based executive team member, and will play an integral role as the company builds a broader global footprint to prepare for the potential U.S. commercialization of ilofotase alfa, currently in Phase III clinical development.

"Lars' experience as a CFO at companies as they move toward commercialization will contribute greatly to AM-Pharma's strengths and we are excited to welcome him," said Erik van den Berg, CEO at AM-Pharma. "He is a key addition to our leadership team and brings a broad network of U.S.-based investor relationships as well as important experience that will complement our existing team in financial management and transactions for life science companies."

"AM-Pharma is an advanced biotech company with an ongoing global Phase III clinical trial for ilofotase alfa that could potentially change the therapeutic landscape for acute kidney injury," added Lars Boesgaard, CFO at AM-Pharma. "I look forward to working with the company's dedicated and internationally-experienced team and to achieving the company's commercialization and financial objectives, including the further growth of our activities in the U.S."

Prior to joining AM-Pharma, Lars Boesgaard was CFO of Columbia Care, based in New York City, where he completed key transactions including an IPO/reverse merger resulting in $120 million capital infusion and raising a further $200 million in public equity and debt offerings. Before that, he served as CFO of Nasdaq-listed Roka Bioscience, based in Warren, New Jersey, where he directed IPO preparations and led investor relations. Before Roka, he held several senior finance positions with US-Nasdaq-listed companies Insulet Corporation and Alexion Pharmaceuticals as well as Denmark-based Novo Nordisk A/S. He holds a BSc in Business Administration from the Copenhagen Business School and an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, Western University, Ontario, Canada.

About AM-Pharma

AM-Pharma's purpose is to save and improve the lives of patients confronted with severe medical conditions. Our initial focus is sepsis-associated acute kidney injury, the cause of death for hundreds of thousands of people hospitalized each year. Our proprietary compound, ilofotase alfa, has the potential to become the first treatment for sepsis-associated acute kidney injury and is now in a global pivotal Phase III clinical trial. We are a dedicated team driven to bring treatment options to severely ill patients, their families and acute care professionals. Find out more about us online at: www.am-pharma.com.

