15.09.2021 / 11:02

/ PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15 September 2021 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name Federico Barredo Ardanza 2. Reason for the notification Position / status Vice President of Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services and Member of the Senior Management Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Befesa S.A. LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares Identification code7 LU1704650164 Nature of the transaction Sale of shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share Volume €71.00 3,500 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 3,500 shares - Price €71.00 per share Date of the transaction 14 September 2021 Place of the transaction XETRA Company information

Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte

L-1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164 Contact: Rafael Pérez Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com

