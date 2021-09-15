Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.09.2021
Breaking News: Ressource drei- bis viermal so groß wie vermutet?!
WKN: A2AG0F ISIN: SE0006091997 Ticker-Symbol: 1YR 
Frankfurt
15.09.21
08:13 Uhr
11,830 Euro
+0,030
+0,25 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
15.09.2021
42 Leser
Immunovia AB: The US based Pancreatic Cancer Action Network informs their members about Immunovia's blood test IMMray PanCan-d

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), a diagnostic company that develops and sells highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer, today announced that the largest patient organization for pancreatic cancer in the US - Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) - informed their constituents about Immunovia, Inc.'s blood test IMMray PanCan-d on its website, in social media and through direct email contact.

PanCAN underlines that IMMray PanCan-d is the first-ever blood test specific for pancreatic cancer and is available to people considered at high risk for the disease, due to family history or genetic alterations. PanCAN describes that the test is requested through one's doctor, who also will receive the test results from Immunovia, Inc. Interested individuals can contact PanCAN Patient Services, which provides free information and answers questions about the IMMray PanCan-d test.

"Pancreatic cancer is a tough disease. There isn't an early detection test for the general population, and there are very few treatment options, so it's exciting to see progress being made. The Immunovia IMMray PanCan-d test is an important step for some patients to be diagnosed earlier, have more treatment options and live longer", said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, President and CEO of Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).

"It's of tremendous value that PanCAN helps to raise awareness about Immunovia, Inc.'s blood test IMMray PanCan-d in the US. PanCAN reaches a very wide audience and speaks directly to persons in the familial/hereditary risk group that need to be given the opportunity to get tested", said Patrik Dahlen, Immunovia's CEO.

IMMray PanCan-d was launched by Immunovia, Inc. in the US in August and is currently available in all states except from New York, California, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

For more information, please contact:
Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia
Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com. The European launch plan will be communicated during the second half of 2021.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

© 2021 PR Newswire
