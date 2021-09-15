Dental Services Market Size Worth $554.5 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental services market size is expected to reach USD 554.5 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The marketing efforts to commercialize dental practices including education camps and online campaigns are contributing to the adoption of dental services. The rapid urbanization around the world, constant economic growth, and the rising disposable income of people have contributed to the relatively steady growth of the market. In addition, per capita consumption expenditure on healthcare services is likely to significantly increase in the coming years.

Key Insights & Findings:

Based on type, the dental implants segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 as they provide patients with functional options for teeth replacement procedures. With the R&D in this field, dental implants are available with better biomaterials, improved designs, and surface modifications

The cosmetic dentistry type segment is likely to witness the fastest growth from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rising adoption of teeth appearance improvement procedures, such as teeth whitening, crowns, inlays and onlays, and veneers

Based on end use, the dental clinics segment held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The majority of patients visit private practice dental clinics due to the availability of specialists, cost efficiency, and advanced technology

In 2020, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue owing to factors including the presence of independent dental clinics, growing R&D activities in dentistry, and rising disposable income. The increasing government funding for dental programs is likely to contribute to the market growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2021 to 2028 due to the growing number of dental clinics and rising awareness about oral care. The healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific is expanding with advanced technology and equipmen

Read 80 page market research report, "Dental Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Dental Implants, Cosmetic Dentistry), By End Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The market for dental services was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the clinics were closed due to the imposed social distancing. In March 2020, the American Dental Association (ADA) issued guidelines to postpone elective dental procedures. Only the emergency procedures were allowed to carry out during the early phase of the pandemic.

In April 2021, Mills Administration in partnership with Northeast Delta Dental launched Maine Veterans' Dental Network. It was launched officially in May 2021 and provides services to Maines's veterans who were not able to afford it. In July 2021, Geyer Dental Group updated their Dental Crown Repair/Cap Fitting Restorative Dentistry service for the people in Greater St. Louis. The practice offers periodontal, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental services market based on type, end use, and region:

Dental Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Dental Implants



Orthodontics



Periodontics



Endodontics



Cosmetic Dentistry



Laser Dentistry



Dentures



Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery



Others

Dental Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Dental Clinics

Dental Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Dental Services Market

Aspen Dental Management Inc.

InterDent, Inc.

National Health Service England

The British United Provident Association Limited

Apollo White Dental

Abano Healthcare Group Limited

Coast Dental

Dental Service Group

Axis Dental

Cosmetic Dentistry Market - The global cosmetic dentistry market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.

