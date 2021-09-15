The scheme is open to companies specializing in district heating and offers rebates covering up to 15% of the total investment made to buy and install the heat pump, with developers being eligible for a maximum of DKK5 million for each project.The Danish Energy Agency has launched today a new DKK44.6 million ($7 million) subsidy round to support the installation of commercial scale electric heat pumps. The scheme is open to companies specializing in district heating and offers rebates covering up to 15% of the total investment made to buy and install the heat pump, with developers being eligible ...

