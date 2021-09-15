Ethris GmbH announced today that its lead COVID-19 therapeutic candidate, ETH47, has been awarded "Most Innovative Product Top 3" in the category of Leap Innovations at the Pharma Trend Image Innovation Awards 2021. Ethris was eligible to apply for the prize after having received a research grant from the State of Bavaria in Germany for the development of its COVID-19 therapy. ETH47 is a therapeutic candidate that harbors the mRNA blueprint for type III interferon. It is designed to be administered directly to the respiratory tract to treat early infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 and its variants by activating the innate immune system, and therefore stop infection before the onset of severe symptoms. The prize was presented to Dr. Carsten Rudolph, CEO of Ethris, at a ceremony on September 14, 2021 at the Deutches (German) Museum in Munich, Germany.

Dr. Carsten Rudolph, CEO of Ethris commented, "Receiving this prize in the Innovation Product category is a testament to the potential of Ethris' science and RNA technology platform, and I am honored to accept it on behalf of the incredibly dedicated team at Ethris. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the need for therapeutics to treat the virus and its variants is more pronounced. ETH47, which is based on our proprietary and unique pulmonary SNIMRNA therapeutics platform, has the potential to treat SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses due to its broad applicability. We look forward to publishing preclinical results from our ETH47 program in the near term."

About Pharma Trend Image Innovation Award

The announcement of the specialist-specific awards and the interdisciplinary ranking took place on 14 September 2021 at the Deutsches Museum in Munich. The speeches were held by the patron of the event, the Bavarian Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek, as well as Dr. Kai Joachimsen, Chief Executive Officer of the German Pharmaceutical Industry Association.

The basis for the ranking and the awards is the Pharma Trend benchmark study, which has been conducted annually among doctors in Germany in the Rx category since 2000 and also in the OTC and Orphan Drugs categories since 2018 and additionally in the Specialty Care category since 2019 on behalf of the PharmaBarometer magazine. In 2021, the survey was expanded to include the categories "Diagnostics" and "Digital Health Applications". In the category Leap Innovations, companies from the fields of biotechnology, medical technology and digital health can apply and are evaluated by a jury.

About Ethris

Ethris has paved a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins using its proprietary, non-immunogenic messenger RNA technology platform to discover, design and develop innovative therapies. With more than a decade as an mRNA pioneer, we are a global leader in delivering stabilized mRNAs directly to the respiratory system via optimized formulation and nebulization technologies. We are rapidly approaching in vivo proof of concept for generating therapeutic antibodies against COVID-19 in the lung while advancing our pipeline of immuno-modulation and mRNA-based protein replacement therapies with the ultimate goal of improving patients' lives. For more information, visit www.ethris.com

