Fragomen Launches Global Hybrid Working Model

FragomenWorks offers employees flexibility and choice while retaining its client-centric ethos and approach

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragomen has launched its hybrid working model to offer further flexibility and choice to its global workforce. Fragomen employees can combine remote and office working by blending their personal preferences with client and business needs. The new program follows intensive planning and research into best practice and the future of work in a post-pandemic environment.

Fragomen, the world's leading provider of immigration services and member of the Am Law 100 and Am Law Global 100, stands at the forefront of legal innovation. The new model offers employees the opportunity to work remotely up to three days per week and provides greater flexibility in how they structure their working day.

The model will be adopted by all 55 offices around the world, dependent on COVID restrictions and guidelines and in accordance with local labor laws. It was introduced following feedback from employees through surveys and focus group discussions.

"Innovation has always been a key focus at Fragomen and it makes sense to apply the same progressive thinking to our people policies as we do across the rest of our business", said Vivek Wadhwa, Chief Operating Officer.

"We recognize that flexibility and agility is what is needed in today's working environment. There are great benefits to working from home and, at the same time, it is important to have in-person meetings, cross-team collaboration and on-site training opportunities. We also want to support new joiners and believe that an office environment will be conducive to onboarding success."

"Our new approach builds on the great progress we have made over the last year, acknowledges the incredible work of our people during that time, and leads into a workplace future made possible by what we have learned in this unprecedented time. As we carefully open our offices again, a more flexible, hybrid model will bring efficiencies in the way we spend our time, as well as make a continued impact on our sustainability, reducing travel and our carbon footprint," Wadhwa added.

About Fragomen

Fragomen is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The firm has more than 4,500 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

Fragomen's professionals are respected leaders in the immigration field, and the firm is regularly recognized as a leading firm for its percentage of minority and female attorneys. The firm also supports all aspects of global immigration for both corporate and private clients, including strategic planning, quality management, reporting, and case management and processing, compliance program counseling, representation in government investigations, government relations, complex matter solutions, and litigation.

These capabilities allow Fragomen to work in partnership with individuals and corporate clients across all industries to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For detailed information about Fragomen, please visit www.fragomen.com.

