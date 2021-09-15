Company announces Scientific Advisory Board

lino Biotech AG is the world's only company specialized in focal molography an entirely new method for measuring molecular interactions in living cells or crude biological samples. The broadly patented technology offers label-free detection assays while eliminating signal disturbances due to temperature changes or non-specific binding. The company was incorporated in Zürich, Switzerland, in March 2020 with the aim to make cell therapies more cost effective and accessible for a broader patient population by offering new quality control method that every cell therapy manufacturer can use to improve their production and development process.

The successfully recruited Advisory Board, including distinguished biotechnology and bioprocessing leaders provide guidance and expertise to the company. Following the kick-off meeting of all experts in Zurich last month, the advisory Board will provide high-level advice and support lino in all strategic and economic issues. Experts of the scientific advisory board are:

Dr. Christof Fattinger, inventor of the focal molography technology and developer of its theoretical foundations. He was awarded the status of Distinguished Scientist at Roche and is a member of the Swiss Academy of Engineering Sciences.

Dr. Patrik Forrer, entrepreneur driven by radical innovation. He set the basis for the designed ankyrin repeat protein (DARPin) technology. Based on this he co-founded Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN) and Athebio AG, where he currently serves as CEO. In addition, he is Board Member of Pharmabiome AG.

Dr. Klaus-Dieter Langner who served as Chief Scientific Officer and Member of the Executive Board at Grünental GmbH. He held various positions at Behring/Hoechst and Grünental GmbH. He brings an extensive background in biotechnology, small molecules, and medical technology.

Marius Rosenberg, Managing Director of the Exzellenz Start-Up Center at RWTH Aachen University and Co-founder and former Managing Director of Adhesys Medical. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Bionorica SE and of the Advisory Board of RWTH Innovation GmbH.

Dr. Klaus-Peter Stengele, life-sciences and diagnostics consultant and specialist in R&D and Innovation Management. He was former Senior Director Technology Innovation at Roche Diagnostics.

In addition, the company welcomes with Seppo Mäkinen, the newest member of the board of directors:

Seppo Mäkinen, with 35 years' experience in international venture capital industry (Sitra, BioFund, Merieux Development, Pathena) and expert with over 40 international board positions on e-health/MedTech/diagnostics (e.g. Wallac-PerkinElmer, Konelab-ThermoFisher, Exiqon-Qiagen). He has listed over ten companies on international stock exchanges and has built up several success stories within medical diagnostics industry in Europe.

"The establishment of such a high caliber Scientific Advisors Board marks an important milestone for lino Biotech. We are honored to have such highly distinguished experts as our Advisory Board members and are looking forward to their input and guidance as we continue expanding and developing our technology and our company", says Dr. Mirko Stange, CEO of lino Biotech. "With its rich experience and expertise, we have a Board that will fit perfectly with lino's mission. The Advisory Board's vast wealth of skills and knowledge in various fields together with its unique global focus will be extremely valuable for lino Biotech. The board will be involved in strategic discussions related to our key markets of bioprocessing and cell-therapy and to support our commercialization strategy."

Seppo Mäkinen, member of board of directors, is committed to share his expert knowledge and far-ranging industry contacts to support to build scalable and excitable business. "The group of experts behind lino together with owning a revolutionary technology is extremely valuable. The exclusive patented technology behind lino continues to forge new ground." In addition, Dr. Klaus-Dieter Langner, former CSO of Grünenthal GmbH, brings an extensive background in LifeScience and industry insights. "I look forward to working with the other members to advise lino Biotech on applications in the bioprocessing and drug screening field. The technology and its possibilities for different industries are enormous and unique."

