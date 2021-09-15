Tokyo Tourism Representative: TokyoTokyo Have Launched A New Instagram Campaign To Celebrate Everything Tokyo Has To Offer

Enjoy Tokyo virtually with TokyoTokyo's Share Tokyo campaign

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone who has already visited, this is a chance to share their best shots of the city, which could be featured on TokyoTokyo's official instagram guide.

Those still dreaming of a trip to Tokyo can join in too, using one of TokyoTokyo's special Instagram filters to transport them to Japan virtually and post a Tokyo story.

TokyoTokyo are also taking direct messages from people interested in visiting Tokyo about what they would like to see and do in the city as well as any questions they might have.

Join in the fun with the Share Tokyo around the World campaign and enjoy the best of Tokyo virtually.