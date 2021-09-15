Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.09.2021
GlobeNewswire
15.09.2021 | 12:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DSV Panalpina A/S - name change to DSV A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 17 September
2021. 





ISIN           DK0060079531 
--------------------------------------
Name:          DSV Panalpina
--------------------------------------
New name:        DSV     
--------------------------------------
Unchanged short name:  DSV     
--------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 3415     
--------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015550
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
