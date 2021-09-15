Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DSV Panalpina A/S - name change to DSV A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 17 September 2021. ISIN DK0060079531 -------------------------------------- Name: DSV Panalpina -------------------------------------- New name: DSV -------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: DSV -------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3415 -------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015550