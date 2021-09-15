Clean Motion AB: Clean Motion presents Re:volt - an electric delivery van that charges itself with the help of the sun.

The Swedish electric vehicle company Clean Motion presents Re:volt - their next generation electric vehicle. A compact, strong, and modular delivery van, developed to meet the huge demand for sustainable last-mile transports in cities. The new solar panel roof makes it energy-efficient enough to eliminate the need for charging when the sun is up. The start of production is planned for the fall of 2022 and right now they are looking for partners to optimize the customer offer.



Re:volt is small on the outside and big on the inside. The design is clean, functional and the modular construction means that the vehicle can be easily configured according to the customer's wishes. The range will be up to 400 km - with 100 km per day just from the sun, thanks to the innovative solar panel roof.

"We are not alone in integrating solar panels into vehicles. What is unique is the energy efficiency of our vehicles, which means that the solar-roof can make them self-sufficient in energy. It also means that with only 40 kg of batteries we can offer a range of 280 km, which will suit northern latitudes where the sun is not a reliable energy source, "says Göran Folkesson, CEO of Clean Motion.

The combination of rapidly increasing home deliveries and ambitious climate goals creates very interesting opportunities for electric vehicles with high energy efficiency. When the vehicle fleet is going from a few single percent electric, to almost 100 percent, comes the real challenge for society and the automotive industry. Here, Re:volt has a great advantage, as it solves many transport missions with a minimal need for charging.

"The market for environmentally friendly last mile deliveries is huge and rapidly growing, but the range of vehicles that can really replace the old fossil fueled vans is not that exciting. With Re:volt, we want to change the image of what a small electric vehicle can do - and start a green revolution in city deliveries, "says Göran Folkesson.

Re:volt will start rolling out at the end of 2022. Right now they are looking for companies with diversified transport needs, who want to be involved and to adapt the last details of the platform. The goal is to create a comprehensive customer offering for the European transport market. As with Zbee, the plan is to offer Re:volt for local licensed manufacturing in emerging markets globally.

This is Re:volt:

Efficient and innovative solar panel roof that adds up to 100 kilometers extra range per day.

- Small on the outside but big on the inside. All dimensions are standardized and tailored to fit goods All dimensions are adapted for standardized goods handling.

- High load-carrying capacity in relation to the low vehicle weight. Re:volt uses the energy to transport the goods, rather than the vehicle itself.

- Flexible platform that is adaptable to the area of use. For example, the battery range can be set from 70 to 280 kilometers.

Re:volt - key figures, basic version:

Dimensions: 3000 x 1400 x 1700 mm (LxWxH)

Weight without load: 250 kg

Maximum weight: 700 kg

Cargo space: 2500 liter

Maximum range from batteries: 70-280 km

Maximum range from solar energy: 130 km/day, depending on geography

