Charah Solutions, Inc.: Charah Solutions Receives Seven Employee Safety Awards from North Carolina Department of Labor

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today announced that it has received a total of seven prestigious safety awards from the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) for an outstanding record of employee safety in 2020. This is the ninth year that Charah Solutions has been recognized by the NCDOL for its safety record.

Charah Solutions has been recognized for its safety record for the following projects:

Duke Energy's Roxboro Steam Plant in Roxboro, North Carolina for the ninth time;

Duke Energy's Cliffside Steam Station in Shelby, North Carolina for the eighth time;

Duke Energy's Marshall Steam Station in Catawba County, North Carolina for the eighth time;

Duke Energy's Allen Steam Station in Gaston County, North Carolina for the seventh time;

Duke Energy's Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County, North Carolina for the sixth time;

Charah Solutions' structural fill project at the Brickhaven Mine in Chatham County, North Carolina for the fifth time; and

Duke Energy's Mayo Power Station in Roxboro, North Carolina for the first time.

This annual awards program, run by the NCDOL, recognizes private and public companies that achieve and maintain a high level of safety. All Charah Solutions sites received a Gold-level Certificate of Safety Achievement, the state's highest safety award, in recognition of the Company's outstanding on-the-job safety and health efforts and the promotion of safe working conditions in 2020. The Gold Award is based on a days away, restricted or transferred (DART) rate that is at least 50 percent below the statewide rate for the industry.

Charah Solutions is an industry-leader in safety excellence with a 2020 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.36 with no lost time or restricted time injuries and an impressive three-year average Experience Modification Rate (EMR) of less than 0.7.

"We are honored to continue to receive these important awards from the North Carolina Department of Labor in recognition of our commitment to safety," said Scott Sewell, President and CEO of Charah Solutions. "At Charah Solutions, Safety is a core value and integral to our culture. We are always exploring new ways to improve our worksites and our employees' attention to safety. Congratulations to our outstanding team members at all seven sites on receiving these important NCDOL awards."

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects to sustainably manage and recycle ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit, please visit https://charah.com/ or download our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at charah.com/sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Charah Solutions receives Gold-Level Certificate of Safety Award for the Allen Steam Station site from North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) in Gastonia, NC to recognize outstanding record of employee safety. Pictured from left to right: Leroy Brock - Director of Safety, Taylor Henkel - Foreman at Allen Site, Ben Hildebran - Construction Manager at Allen Site, and Mark Wagner - Project Director at Allen Site.

Investor Contact:

Roger Shannon

Charah Solutions

(502) 245-1353

ir@charah.com

Media Contact:

Tamara Davis

PriceWeber Marketing

(270) 202-8516

media@charah.com

SOURCE: Charah Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/663810/Charah-Solutions-Receives-Seven-Employee-Safety-Awards-from-North-Carolina-Department-of-Labor