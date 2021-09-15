Fidelity Special Values Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, September 15
15 September 2021
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
At the Company's General Meeting held on 15 September 2021 all resolutions were duly passed.
The resolutions passed were as follows:
- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares or shares held in Treasury for cash; and
- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro rata to their existing holdings.
Full details of the resolutions will soon be filed with Companies House.
The proxy results for the Company's General Meeting held on 15 September 2021 will shortly be available at www.fidelity.co.uk/specialvalues
Contact for queries:
Smita Amin
FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
Telephone: 01737 836347