Spiffy Acquires Pit Crew, Expands into Top Tennessee Markets and New Services

With the acquisition of Pit Crew, Spiffy enters three new markets in Tennessee and continues investment in expanding nationwide service offerings

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy?), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the acquisition of Pit Crew. The acquisition brings Spiffy into Tennessee's three largest markets - Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville - and will expand service offerings available to local fleet and individual customers.

Since 2014, Spiffy has solidified its presence in the mobile car care market, bringing wash, detail, and oil change services to over two dozen of the largest metropolitan areas in the US. While Spiffy launched with mobile car wash and detail and entered oil change and tire services later, Pit Crew has focused on oil and tires while exploring new preventative maintenance services, such as replacements for batteries, wiper blades, headlights, and tail lights. Spiffy aims to gradually incorporate these services into its service offerings for individuals, as well as fleet clients through their Fleet Management as a Service (FMaaS) model.

"We've had our sights set on Tennessee for some time, and we quickly realized that the team at Pit Crew is doing a phenomenal job in Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville," said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO. "Our companies are aligned in completely owning the customer experience for both consumer and fleet, which makes this acquisition exciting for both sides. We can't wait to take what they're doing nationwide while bringing wash and detail to these new cities in Tennessee."

Pit Crew was founded in August 2018 by Harrison Collins, Adam Major, and Josh Tillery to provide mobile oil change and tire services in Knoxville. Since then, the company has expanded to individuals and fleet clients throughout Nashville and Memphis. Like Spiffy, Pit Crew employs W-2 employees who are trained and certified before heading into the field to complete car care services. Pit Crew's technicians are also 100% mobile, utilizing branded vans with all the equipment needed to provide services completed at the customer's location.

In addition to the light-duty preventative maintenance services that Pit Crew customers have come to expect, the acquisition will expand Spiffy's brand of mobile car wash and detail services to fleet and individual customers. All three of the Pit Crew co-founders are staying on to help lead the company's transition before settling into new roles with Spiffy.

"When you transition your entire company and everything that you've worked hard to build, you want to feel certain about where you're hitching your wagon. Both [Spiffy Co-founders] Scot and Karl have affirmed a lot of the factors that we were hopeful for," added Collins. "Everyone at Spiffy has been so accommodating and energized, from leadership down to supervisors and technicians. It feels like the merging of two great families and for that, we're thrilled and grateful."

Customers in Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville can continue to book services using the Pit Crew website throughout the transition. To learn more about what's to come with Spiffy, visit https://www.getspiffy.com .

About Spiffy

Spiffy® ( www.getspiffy.com ) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero-contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services, in addition to oil change, tires, and other preventative maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green system, the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Dover, Fort Lauderdale, Greensboro, Greenville, Knoxville, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Memphis, Miami, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle-Tacoma, St. Louis, Tampa, Tucson, Washington DC, and Wilmington, DE.

