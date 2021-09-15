Study demonstrates the power of the OpenLegacy platform in driving significant benefits in cost of innovation and time-to-market

OpenLegacy, which transforms monolithic mainframe systems into cloud-native building blocks of innovation, today announced findings from a newly published commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study determined that OpenLegacy's Digital Driven Integration platform delivers a 353% return on investment (ROI) to enterprise customers.

The Global 2000 bank in review saw:

Significant improvement in productivity: IT teams can focus on developing new applications, features, and updates while spending a fraction of the time on integration.

IT teams can focus on developing new applications, features, and updates while spending a fraction of the time on integration. Acceleration in time-to-market: OpenLegacy's solution generates application programming interfaces (APIs) in minutes, rapidly integrating assets and deploying them as standard microservices or serverless functions.

OpenLegacy's solution generates application programming interfaces (APIs) in minutes, rapidly integrating assets and deploying them as standard microservices or serverless functions. Lower costs of digital innovation: OpenLegacy connects directly to even the most complex legacy systems, bypassing the need for expensive enterprise service buses (ESBs) and other layers of technology.

The Forrester TEI study highlights the benefits of the cloud, particularly but not limited to within the banking industry. However, the lack of widespread cloud adoption makes it difficult for banks to secure the speed and agility that come with it. According to the IBM "Banking on Open Hybrid Multicloud" report, while 91% of financial institutions are actively using cloud services today, only 9% of mission-critical regulated banking workloads have shifted to a public cloud environment.

In comparison, 60% of all workloads were projected to be running on the cloud as of 2019, leaving behind banking, insurance, and other data-heavy industries providing mission-critical infrastructure (451 Research). These markets face tremendous obstacles on the path to modernization, and OpenLegacy aims to empower these enterprises with the biggest reach to not only survive but also deliver digital innovations as they never had decades before.

"As organizations ready themselves for evolving innovation needs, core systems need to evolve to cloud-enabled, agile architecture to remain future-fit. The accessibility and connectivity to mainframe and mid-range systems, therefore, plays a critical role in ensuring digital capabilities have the means to develop and address business needs in an efficient and effective way," said the Forrester study. "After the investment in OpenLegacy, the customer has been able to build an automated end-to-end flow, faster API production and connectivity to the mainframe."

About OpenLegacy

OpenLegacy's Digital-Driven Integration enables organizations with legacy systems to release new digital services faster and more efficiently than ever before. It connects directly to even the most complex legacy systems, bypassing the need for extra layers of technology. It then automatically generates APIs in minutes, rapidly integrating those assets into new and exciting innovations. Finally, it deploys them as standard microservices or serverless functions, giving organizations speed and flexibility while drastically cutting costs and resources. With OpenLegacy, industry leading companies release new apps, features, and updates in days instead of months, enabling them to truly become digital to the core. Learn why leading companies choose OpenLegacy at openlegacy.com, and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

