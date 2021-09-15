WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Corp. Well Positioned to Benefit from Robust U.S. Job Market

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTCQB:WSFT). After a grueling job market during Covid-19 in 2020, a recent study by Gallup shows that Americans now say it is a good time to find high quality jobs.

When asked back in 2019: "Think about the job situation in America today, would you say it is now a good time or a bad time to find a qualitative job?", Americans assessed the US job market ranging between 66% to 71% as being a good. This number fell dramatically during Covid-19 to as low as only 22% according to Gallup. According to recent trends the number is now above the 2019 level. At a booming 72%, Americans now say it is now a good time to find a qualitative job.

Wikisoft's flagship online platform, Wikiprofile.com, follows the same trend as Gallup's report with continuous growth of business profiles now exceeding 175 million. The platform offers a free and simple sign-up process with an automatic database look-up to make it easy to join the platform. The Wikisoft platform provides relevant and valid information to make informed career and hiring decisions globally.

ABOUT WIKISOFT CORPORATION

In line with increasing globalization, we believe that there is a growing demand for access to credible company and employee information worldwide. Wikisoft's flagship online platform, Wikiprofile.com, aims to be a powerful solution with tools and resources for businesses and business professionals.

Our vision is to create opportunities globally for business people and companies to make informed career and hiring decisions. Manifesting this vision requires scaling information technology with high data validity across the key pillars: business professionals, businesses, job opportunities and professional skills. By pursuing this vision, we believe Wikisoft Corp. can enable users to connect to business opportunities on a global scale. In line with increasing globalization, there is a growing demand for access to credible business and employee information worldwide.

