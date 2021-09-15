Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Secures EUR 200,000+ Contract with Leading Pan European Luxury Pet Supplier; Reports Year To Date International Revenues of over USD $1.5MM for The First Time In Three Years

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has recently secured a EUR 200,000+ contract for the Company's SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform with a leading Italian luxury ecommerce retailer. The Client is a subsidiary of a seventy-year-old leading European retail development group with a retail presence in over 25 European countries. The group is also eying expansion into North America and Asia of its luxury pet brands and will leverage Snipp's technology to create a unified platform to facilitate its expansion by gathering unique zero- and first-party data to create a more personalized relationship with its customers globally.

The company also takes the opportunity to report that its recognized revenue from its international operations has crossed USD $1.5MM for the year to date. This is a three-year record as the company executes on its strategy to service its Fortune 500 clients globally and build a presence in key markets outside of North America. The company has programs running in over 30 countries today which is also a record for and a testament to the flexibility and deployment capability of its SnippCare platform.

"We continue to build our global presence not only with leading Fortune 500 companies but with leading companies based outside of North America. Crossing the $1.5MM mark this year in recognized revenue from our global operations is a testament to the hard work our teams are doing in a difficult pandemic affected environment that really hasn't allowed us to travel freely to build bridges and relationships. We believe there is a huge untapped demand worldwide for our platform and we look forward to sharing more such and larger successes on the sales accruing through our global expansion strategy. We intend to build a global business that is at least as large as our North American business in a relatively short period of time."

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

