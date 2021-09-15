Global investment firm also promotes two team members to principal, six to vice-president; Jenny Kang hired as vice president of talent in services group

Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, promoted software investor Jordan Welu to the role of partner and announced a dozen other internal promotions as it expands the global reach of its venture-capital and private-equity businesses worldwide. Battery is currently investing its 13th family of funds, raised in early 2020 and capitalized at a combined $2 billion.

Welu, who joined Battery in 2014, is a B2B-tech investor who focuses on growth-stage and buyout investments in areas such as infrastructure software, cybersecurity and financial technology. He is currently involved with Battery portfolio companies Alogent, DomainTools, Forest2Market, Learnosity and Plixer. Previously, he backed Concurrent Real-Time (acquired by Spectris) and Enviance (acquired by Cority).

Prior to Battery, Welu, who is based in Boston, worked in software corporate development and finance at companies including Rogue Wave Software, a former Battery portfolio company, and Webroot. Earlier in his career, he worked in investment banking and equity research. Jordan is a graduate of Georgetown University.

Battery also named two existing team members to the role of principal: Roland Anderson, based in Boston, and Satoshi Harris-Koizumi, based in New York. Both specialize in software investments. Anderson joined Battery in 2014 and Harris-Koizumi in 2012.

There were also six promotions to vice president. These include Danel Dayan and Courtney Chow in Menlo Park; Mike Hoeksema and Viraj Parmar in New York; Lauren Wedell in Boston; and Lior Mallul in Herzliya, Israel. In addition, Battery promoted three team members to associate. These include Maximilian Jessen and Matt Klineman, based in Boston, and Diego Liranzo in New York. Earlier this year, Battery promoted Antonia Heiss, based in London, to associate. Finally, the firm announced it has hired Jenny Kang as the firm's vice president of talent for venture- and growth-stage companies. Previously, Kang was the head of go-to-market executive recruiting at Sequoia Capital.

"Jordan's promotion to partner, following his work with Concurrent Real-Time and Enviance, is richly deserved, as are the promotions of all the new principals, vice presidents and associates," said Jesse Feldman, a Battery general partner who helped make the original investment in Welu's previous employer Rogue Wave Software. "More broadly, the moves highlight Battery's longtime preference for promoting talent from within the firm as we seek out the most promising technology investments regardless of stage, sector or geography. We're also very excited to add Jenny Kang to our team as we continue to offer more value-added services, including recruiting and talent assistance, to our portfolio companies."

In the last 12 months, Battery has seen seven of its portfolio companies-Affirm, Coinbase, Confluent, JFrog, Olo, Sprinklr and Sumo Logic-stage initial public offerings. Since its founding in 1983 through June 30 of this year, Battery has funded 468 companies, not including seed investments, and realized 185 M&A events and 69 IPOs in total.

