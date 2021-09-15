Council seat represents another Integral building block in the Company's global development strategy; Transparent and Fair Pure Skill Gaming

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Royal Wins Corporation. (CSE: SKLL) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to be a founding member of the newly constituted Skill Integrity Council ("Skill Council") https://skillintegrity.org/.

The Skill Integrity Council was established in 2020 as a not-for-profit membership-based organization. The Council aims to establish a self-regulatory structure for the competitive Player to Player ("P2P") skill-based gameplay sector. Members believe that adopting a self-regulatory structure improves the integrity, transparency, equity, and inclusivity of P2P skill-wagering gameplay, as creating a more accessible, engaging and rewarding experience for all players. For this very reason, the Skill Integrity Council established a forum where industry stakeholders such as game publishers, developers, platform operators and other stakeholders can participate in positive and productive ways that would contribute to industry's growth and success.

"Worldwide adoption of P2P skill-based gaming is seeing explosive growth across both PC and Mobile sectors. It is now becoming increasingly important to form alliances worldwide to ensure that players and gaming professionals alike remain protected," declared President and CEO, Peter Gan. "As Royal Wins' global development strategy includes entering new markets worldwide, we must stress the importance of the values that make up the Skill Integrity Council in all our current and future games and platforms."

Skill Integrity Council founding Director and Royal Wins Advisor Alex Igelman commented: "The Skill Council envisions more connected and enjoyable skill-based gameplay experiences for the P2P community. By assembling a brain trust that can propel the skill-based gaming industry forward, we are able to standardize best practices, conduct skill-based certifications, facilitate state-of-the-art technology integration, and promote 360-degree utilizations of existing data assets, thereby creating a level playing field for players."

About Royal Wins

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real money wagering skill games, to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space such that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill instead of only on chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems around skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash jackpots, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms via their skill gaming app, the Kash Karnival.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL.

