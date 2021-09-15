Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Further to the press releases issued June 24, 2021 and September 13, 2021 by Aumento Capital VIII Corporation (TSXV: AMU.P) ("Aumento") and Eddy Smart Home Solutions Inc. ("Eddy"), Aumento and Eddy are pleased to announce that Eddy has completed the first tranche of a brokered private placement of an aggregate of 17,615,269 subscription receipts of Eddy (the "Subscription Receipts") for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,569,161 (the "First Tranche").

The First Tranche is part of a larger brokered private placement offering of Subscription Receipts for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,000 and maximum aggregate gross proceeds of $15,000,000 (the "Private Placement") in accordance with the terms of an agency agreement dated September 14, 2021 among Eddy, Aumento, Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Lead Agent") and INFOR Financial Inc. (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). The proceeds of the First Tranche will be held in escrow until the satisfaction of certain conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions") related to the three-cornered amalgamation among the Company, 2865357 Ontario Inc. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aumento, and Aumento (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, Aumento will change its name to "Eddy Smart Home Solutions Inc." (the "Resulting Issuer").

Each Subscription Receipt will be automatically converted, without additional consideration or any further action on the part of the holder thereof, into two (2) common shares in the capital of Eddy (each, an "Eddy Common Share") upon the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions. Each Eddy Common Share will be exchanged for common shares in the capital of the Resulting Issuer (the "Resulting Issuer Common Shares") on the basis of 0.504867 Resulting Issuer Common Shares) for each Eddy Common Share held in accordance with the terms of the Transaction.

If: (i) the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied on or before 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on January 12, 2022; (ii) the amalgamation agreement governing the Transaction is terminated at an earlier time; or (iii) Eddy or Aumento has advised the Lead Agent or announced to the public that it does not intend to satisfy one or more of the Escrow Release Conditions, each Subscription Receipt shall be terminated and the holders of Subscription Receipts will receive a cash payment equal to the offering price of the Subscription Receipts and any interest that was earned thereon during the term of the escrow.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agency Agreement, the Agents are entitled to a cash commission in the amount equal to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the First Tranche, other than in respect of any Subscription Receipts sold to members of a president's list provided by Eddy (the "President's List Purchasers"), which commission is reduced to 3.5% of the gross proceeds from President's List Purchasers (the "Agents' Commission"). 50% of the Agents' Commission was paid to the Agents on closing of the First Tranche, and the remaining 50% shall be released upon the satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions. Eddy has also issued an aggregate of 1,151,694 warrants (the "Agents' Warrants") to the Agents, being equal to 7.0% of the number of Subscription Receipts sold pursuant to the Private Placement, other than any Subscription Receipts sold to President's List Purchasers, which commission is 3.5% of the number of Subscription Receipts sold to the President's List Purchasers. Each Agents' Warrant is exercisable for two Eddy Common Shares at a price of $0.60 until the date that is 36 months from the date of satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of the Escrow Release Conditions. Upon completion of the Transaction, each Agents' Warrant will be automatically exchanged for 0.504867 of a Resulting Issuer agents' warrant exercisable to purchase Resulting Issuer Common Shares at a purchase price equal to the issue price divided by 0.504867 for a period of 36 months following the date the Escrow Release Conditions are satisfied.

The net proceeds from the First Tranche will be used for the purchase of hardware, sales and marketing and for general working capital.

The completion of the Transaction is conditional on obtaining all necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals and other conditions customary for a transaction of this type, including but not limited to the approval of the TSXV. For further information, please refer to the press release of Aumento and Eddy disseminated on September 13, 2021.

About Aumento

Aumento is a capital pool company as defined under the TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. Aumento was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on November 20, 2020. The common shares of Aumento are listed for trading on the TSXV under the stock symbol "AMU.P", which shares were halted for trading on June 21, 2021, pending the announcement of the letter of intent entered into in connection with the Transaction. Aumento has not commenced commercial operations other than to enter into discussions for the purpose of identifying potential acquisitions or interests.

About Eddy

Eddy was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and has been operating since 2015. Eddy is a Toronto-based award-winning innovative manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioural learning software. Eddy provides substantial protection to single-family homes as well as commercial and residential buildings at every stage of the building cycle, including construction.

In this press release, all references to "$" are to Canadian dollars.

