Nasdaq Riga: Observation status of AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 15, 2021 to supplement the observation status for AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN LV0000100378) with additional reason. Observation status will be applied also according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 71, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if the shares takeover has been announced or the public announcement about the intention to execute such offer has been made. The Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) informed on September 15, that it has entered into an administrative agreement with the shareholders of AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" - the FCMC has imposed a fine of 100 000 euros on shareholders Vasilijs Melniks and Irina Melnika for violations of the Financial Instruments Market Law (FITL) and agreed with Irina Melnika to organize the share mandatory takeover bid by 13.10.2021. (deadline for submission of the mandatory takeover bid prospectus). More information in Latvian here. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com