Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Ressource drei- bis viermal so groß wie vermutet?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 626077 ISIN: LV0000100378 Ticker-Symbol: UW3 
Stuttgart
15.09.21
12:29 Uhr
0,089 Euro
+0,001
+1,14 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.09.2021 | 13:29
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: Observation status of AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 15, 2021 to supplement the observation status
for AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN LV0000100378) with additional reason. 

Observation status will be applied also according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and
Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 71, which stipulates that the
Issuer shall be placed on observation status if the shares takeover has been
announced or the public announcement about the intention to execute such offer
has been made. 

The Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) informed on September 15,
that it has entered into an administrative agreement with the shareholders of
AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" - the FCMC has imposed a fine of 100 000 euros on
shareholders Vasilijs Melniks and Irina Melnika for violations of the Financial
Instruments Market Law (FITL) and agreed with Irina Melnika to organize the
share mandatory takeover bid by 13.10.2021. (deadline for submission of the
mandatory takeover bid prospectus). More information in Latvian here. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.