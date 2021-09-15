Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.09.2021
Breaking News: Ressource drei- bis viermal so groß wie vermutet?!
WKN: A2QQJY ISIN: SE0015407382 Ticker-Symbol: R71 
Frankfurt
15.09.21
09:57 Uhr
2,084 Euro
+0,154
+7,98 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
15.09.2021 | 13:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (169/21)

On request of Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ), company registration number
556678-6645, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on
Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from September 16, 2021. The shares are currently
traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 77,028,450 shares.

Short name:           FASTAT         
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0015407382      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         87683          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 77,028,450       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid Cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   35 Real Estate 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate
-----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
