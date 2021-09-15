Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) (477/21)

At the request of Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from September 16, 2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Last day of trading is today on September 15, 2021. Short name: FASTAT ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015407382 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 87683 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.