Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Eric Finlayson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) ("Kaizen" or the "Company") , is pleased to announce that two leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), have provided their respective voting recommendations to shareholders at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 am (Pacific Time).

Both ISS and Glass Lewis were supportive in their recommendations on Kaizen's Meeting resolutions, with the exception of Glass Lewis who recommended shareholders vote against the resolution to approve the long-term incentive plan. However, ISS has recommended in favor of the long-term incentive plan.

Meeting Matters

The Meeting will be held as a physical and virtual hybrid meeting:

Physical Attendance:

Pan Pacific Vancouver, Pacific Rim Suite 1

300-999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3B5

Virtual Attendance:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/kdc/mediaframe/46340/index.html

Participant / Guest (Toll-Free): 1-877-407-2991

or

1-201-389-0925 (Toll Number)

Meeting #14

To ensure a smooth functioning Meeting and in light of the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19 and the challenges and uncertainties that it brings, we kindly ask shareholders planning to attend the Meeting at the physical address above to notify the Company's Corporate Secretary at Suite 606-999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3E1, or by calling toll-free within North America at 1-888-571-4545 or direct, from outside of North America at +1-604-669-6446 (not a toll-free number) or by email at info@kaizendiscovery.com.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE

The Company recommends that shareholders vote FOR all resolutions.

Kaizen shareholders who have questions or require assistance with voting can contact our proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

We strongly encourage your participation in the Meeting this year. It is an exciting time for the Company, as we are undertaking a corporate reorganization that we believe will act as a catalyst for a new period of growth and development of our business and for our shareholders. The reorganization involves several separate steps, including a conversion of outstanding debt to common shares that will clean-up our balance sheet; a $7.5 million rights offering, fully supported by a stand-by commitment, that raises new capital for the development of our business; the addition of new independent directors to build out the expertise of our board and for corporate governance purposes, and finally, a share consolidation that will establish an appropriate issued common share capital for the Company. Upon completion, the reorganization will result in the Company being well-capitalized, debt-free and efficiently structured to advance our mineral projects and to drive value for our shareholders.

Kaizen encourages all shareholders to read the Meeting materials available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

Shareholder Information and Questions

Kaizen shareholders who have questions about the Meeting materials or require assistance with voting their shares can contact our proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Calls Outside North America: 416-304-0211

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Eric Finlayson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Information contact

Ran Li +1-604-689-8765

info@kaizendiscovery.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the reorganization; rights offering; voting recommendations; and the Meeting and approval of matters thereat. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: the receipt of all necessary regulatory, stock exchange and third party approvals in respect of the reorganization and the rights offering; the voting recommendations of ISS and Glass Lewis; the intended benefits of the reorganization; and the closing of the rights offering. In addition, forward-looking statements are also based upon assumptions about general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; and currency fluctuations. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, unknown impact related to potential business disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, or another infectious illness, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

