Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, is delighted to announce the rollout of its' highly anticipated Pilot 2.0 Professional version called "Pilot Pro".

Pilot Pro is a premium solutions offering, building on top of the robust protocols established and implemented via Pilot 2.0 as previously announced on August 17, 2021 (Pilot 2.0 Release). The architecture is pulled directly from the same Enterprise based platform and deep machine learning intelligence that has been developed for well over 10 years, delivering real time "sentiment" intelligence, derived directly from the electronic order book of any exchange.

Pilot Pro seamlessly connects to various Broker Dealers, Exchanges, Digital Wallets, vendors etc. and provides "Actionable Intelligence". The two most common, recurring themes from thousands of investors and users are: (i) "what" to invest in, and, (ii) more importantly, "when" is the proper time to exit. Pilot Pro provides the intelligence and solutions to both identify multiple opportunities, as well as "lock in" profits, thereby allowing a greater opportunity for success.

This current software release focusses on risk mitigation with the introduction of our highly anticipated "trailing stop loss" feature. Pilot Pro offers the user a significantly better experience for success by integrating this profit protection feature into any Digital wallet, mobile app, or white label solution. A detailed explanation of Pilot Pro is available on the Company's website (Pilot Pro).

Pilot Pro will now execute on a business model that partners with various consumers, re-sellers, white-label and third party exchanges, utilizing simple software integration. This provides numerous revenue sharing opportunities, as well as builds value for our trusted shareholders.

"With the new design and interface, Pilot Pro can seamlessly and expediently provide our solutions to numerous platforms and partners, while simultaneously pulling real-time data from numerous exchanges across different geographic regions," states Ilan Yosif, QuantGate's CTO. "We continue to build on existing infrastructure, leveraging our various API's by utilization of AI and Machine Learning."

Govin Misir, Strategic Advisor to the Company comments: "Pilot Pro allows investors to access 'institutional level' sophistication and knowledge, by simply following our predictive algorithms. Using AI, we analyze data from over 60,000+ securities, and provide real-time opportunities and intelligence, protection, and ultimately, a much more successful outcome for the investor."

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly traded Fintech company operating for over 10 years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient API's, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users, and scaling globally.

