Mittwoch, 15.09.2021
Breaking News: Ressource drei- bis viermal so groß wie vermutet?!
15.09.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cary Group Holding AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (167/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Cary Group Holding AB (publ), company
registration number 559040-9388, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. Provided that Cary Group Holding AB (publ), applies for admission
to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company meets the
liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be September 23,
2021. 

The company has 93,333,150 (ordinary and preference) shares as per today's date.

Short Name:                    CARY          
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of (ordinary) shares to be listed: 113,848,996       
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                     SE0016609671      
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:                   235059         
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                     CCP Cleared       
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                      Mid cap         
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                  STO Equities CCP/182  
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:                  MiFID II tick size table
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                        XSTO          
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   40 Consumer Discretionary
--------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 4010 Automobiles & parts 
--------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
