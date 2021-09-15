Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.: Hancock Jaffe to Host Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on September 21, 2021

Conference call with live video webcast to be held on Tuesday, September 21st at 4:30 p.m. ET

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) ("Hancock Jaffe" or the "Company"), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that Hancock Jaffe management will host a corporate update conference call with a live video webcast on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

As part of the call, management will discuss VenoValve's continued development and other ongoing corporate initiatives. The call will be led by Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of Hancock Jaffe, who will be joined by Dr. Marc Glickman, Chief Medical Officer of Hancock Jaffe. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-9708 (domestic) or (201) 689-8259 (international). The live webcast will be accessible on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Hancock Jaffe website, www.hancockjaffe.com, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue-based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. HJLI currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValve®, a porcine-based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency, and the CoreoGraft®, a bovine tissue-based off-the-shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC

HJLI@jtcir.com

(833) 475-8247

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications, Inc.

michelle@chronic-comm.com

(310) 902-1274

