Basanite Industries, LLC: Schema Precast System Replaces Steel with Basanite Industries' BasaFlex Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Basanite Industries, (OTCQB:BASA) announces that following completion of successful testing and field trials, Schema Precast Systems (SPS), has selected BasaFlex basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) rebar to replace the traditional steel reinforcement used in SPS' Patented Retaining Wall System Panels.

Schema Precast System is a world-leading manufacturer of retaining wall systems marketed globally throughout USA, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, South America, United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Fiji, and Indonesia. SPS precast is a multipurpose precast panel which can be used for wide range of applications such as wave breakers, bridge foundations, preloading sands, cliff retaining walls, road infrastructure, land reclamation, water dams, and river structuring. More about SPS may be found at www.sps-patent.com

"We are very pleased to reach this milestone with SPS after close to a year of testing and trials," stated Basanite COO David Anderson. "Our superior, renewable, non-corrosive BasaFlexTM product will be a tremendous value-add for SPS customers. We are thankful to the SPS team for taking the time and resources to thoroughly evaluate our products and ultimately choose to implement them into their system."

More information about the Company may be found at www.BasaniteIndustries.com

About BasaFlex: BasaFlex is an enhanced, engineered Basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) rebar, engineered to add intrinsic value in a concrete structure by eliminating corrosion problems associated with steel reinforcement - saving both time and money over the structure's lifecycle. In addition to being corrosion proof, BasaFlex is much stronger in tensile strength, resistant to acids and alkali, non-conductive, and a fraction of the weight of steel for the same strength. It is so light, in fact, a single truck can carry roughly four times the quantity of material compared to steel - significantly reducing transportation cost.

About the company: Basanite Industries, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB: BASA), a publicly traded company with primary interests in the manufacture of composite products for concrete reinforcement, made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. Basanite is positioning itself as the industry leader in engineered composite products for the concrete industry.

Forward-looking statements: This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of June 30, 2021, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

Contact:
Mark Komonoski
Senior Vice President
Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483
Email: mkomonoski@integcom.us

SOURCE: Basanite Industries, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664163/Schema-Precast-System-Replaces-Steel-with-Basanite-Industries-BasaFlexTM-Basalt-Fiber-Reinforced-Polymer-Rebar

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
