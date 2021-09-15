Global Industrial Company: Global Industrial to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Sidoti & Company Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference. The Company will present at 9:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The live virtual broadcast and replay of the presentation will be made available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Global Industrial's corporate website. Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their Sidoti representative.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®."

