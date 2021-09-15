Regulatory News:
Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) ("Aptorum Group" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
"During the first half of 2021, we remained focused on advancing the development of our therapeutic programs. As announced in early 2021, our ALS-4 program (targeting infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA) commenced a Phase 1 clinical study in Canada. We are pleased that 5 total cohorts, which represent the essential part of the single ascending dose ("SAD") portion of the trial, have been completed without any serious adverse events being observed. On the basis of ALS-4's favourable safety profile, we are commencing the multiple ascending dose ("MAD") portion of the trial in Q3, 2021. Our other lead program SACT-1 (targeting neuroblastoma), has also received clearance from the US FDA to commence clinical trials in the United States. SACT-1 will be our second therapeutic program entering into the clinical phase. Our RPIDD program (liquid biopsy based approach to infectious disease rapid diagnostics) is also progressing well and we are very pleased to continue its clinical validation currently in collaboration with A*Star. Finally, we are excited to continue with our efforts of commercialising our NativusWell DOI product, a novel supplement targeting woman's health including menopausal symptoms. We are also excited to continue to identify and progress on certain other potential novel therapeutic candidates, including our ongoing assessment of a number of novel immunomodulators developed by Yale University targeting major autoimmune diseases, as we announced earlier in the year," said Mr. Ian Huen, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Aptorum Group Limited.
Clinical Pipeline Update and Upcoming Milestones
In September 2021, Aptorum Group received clearance from the US FDA to open an IND to conduct clinical trials on SACT-1, an orally administered small molecule repurposed drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma. The IND-opening study is a bioavailability/Food Effect study, followed by a Phase 1b/2a trial in neuroblastoma patients which is subject to further FDA approval.
In May 2021, Aptorum Group announced its ongoing Phase I clinical trial for one of its lead programs, ALS-4, an orally administered small molecule drug for the treatment of infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA, under which two initial cohorts of the SAD portion of the trial in healthy male and female adult subjects have been completed with no serious adverse events observed. In July 2021, the Company further announced two additional cohorts (Cohort C D) of the SAD portion have been completed with no serious adverse events observed. In total, up to 6 cohorts for SAD and 3 cohorts for MAD have been planned. The MAD study is commencing in Q3, 2021.
In May 2021, Aptorum Group entered into an agreement with Exeltis regarding Aptorum's preclinical asset targeting women's health and gynaecological conditions, including endometriosis, in the European Union and Latin America. Aptorum retained development rights in the rest of the world.
In April 2021, Aptorum Group entered into a material transfer and license option agreement with Yale University to evaluate a group of preclinical stage novel immunomodulators that could represent first-in-class therapeutics in treating autoimmune and oncology diseases, among other indications.
Corporate Highlights
In May 2021, Jurchen Investments Limited, purchased an aggregate of 1,387,925 of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares at $2.882 per share, representing 10% premium to the last closing price.
On March 26, 2021, Aptorum Group entered into a Sales Agreement with H.C. Wainwright Co., LLC, acting as the Company's sales agent, pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, through the Sales Agent, Class A Ordinary Shares for an aggregate offering price of up to $15,000,000.
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Aptorum Group reported a net loss of $17.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in net loss in the current period was driven by loss on investments in marketable securities, net of $7.6 million, and there was a gain on non-marketable investment of $1.6 million in the same period in 2020 while there was no such gain in current period.
Research and development expenses were $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $4.3 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in research and development expenses was mainly due to the increase in services provided by contracted research organizations as a result of our projects' development.
General and administrative fees were $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in general and administration fees was mainly due to a one-off reversal of over-provision in relations to bonus payables to our directors, employees, external consultants and advisors in the last period. It was partly offset by the decrease in travelling expenses due to the outspread of COVID-19 and the decrease in amortization and depreciation due to the disposal of fixed assets in the second half of 2020.
Legal and professional fees were $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in legal and professional fees was mainly due to the decrease in consultancy services during current period.
As of June 30, 2021, cash and restricted cash totalled approximately $20.1 million and total equity was approximately $26.5 million.
Aptorum Group expects that its existing cash and restricted cash together with undrawn line of credit facility from related parties, will enable it to fund its operating and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next 12 months.
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Stated in U.S. Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
19,935,888
3,495,231
Restricted cash
130,125
130,125
Digital currencies
1,539
Accounts receivable
47,093
62,221
Inventories
32,785
39,133
Marketable securities, at fair value
702,937
28,384,944
Investments in derivatives
4,289
Amounts due from related parties
113,858
Due from brokers
160,341
160,337
Other receivables and prepayments
795,087
1,378,996
Total current assets
21,918,114
33,656,815
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,148,449
4,686,323
Operating lease right-of-use assets
355,202
547,389
Non-marketable investments
4,079,707
4,079,707
Intangible assets, net
917,170
964,857
Long-term deposits
296,225
296,225
Total Assets
31,714,867
44,231,316
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Amounts due to related parties
133,761
145,926
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
3,537,237
3,240,772
Finance lease liabilities, current
50,881
49,396
Operating lease liabilities, current
339,040
432,600
Total current liabilities
4,060,919
3,868,694
Finance lease liabilities, non-current
22,106
47,923
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
63,008
155,121
Loan payables to related parties
1,098,492
2,007,285
Total Liabilities
5,244,525
6,079,023
Commitments and contingencies
EQUITY
Class A Ordinary Shares ($1.00 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized,
13,170,374 and 11,584,324 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021
and December 31, 2020, respectively)
13,170,374
11,584,324
Class B Ordinary Shares ($1.00 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized,
22,437,754 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and
December 31, 2020)
22,437,754
22,437,754
Additional paid-in capital
42,441,471
38,247,903
Accumulated other comprehensive income
28,267
53,296
Accumulated deficit
(46,570,550
(30,489,126
Total equity attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group Limited
31,507,316
41,834,151
Non-controlling interests
(5,036,974
(3,681,858
Total equity
26,470,342
38,152,293
Total Liabilities and Equity
31,714,867
44,231,316
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Stated in U.S. Dollars)
For the six months ended
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
Healthcare services income
637,784
327,273
Operating expenses
Costs of healthcare services
(629,987
(436,171
Research and development expenses
(5,508,356
(4,315,033
General and administrative fees
(2,564,117
(2,076,634
Legal and professional fees
(1,240,512
(1,540,304
Other operating expenses
(189,125
(641,457
Total operating expenses
(10,132,097
(9,009,599
Other (loss) income
(Loss) gain on investments in marketable securities, net
(7,565,273
192,134
Gain on non-marketable investment
1,635,939
Loss on investments in derivatives, net
(4,289
(101,233
Gain on use of digital currencies
4,918
Interest expense, net
(126,102
(144,226
Sundry income
82,652
111,398
Total other (loss) income, net
(7,608,094
1,694,012
Net loss
(17,102,407
(6,988,314
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,020,983
(783,749
Net loss attributable to Aptorum Group Limited
(16,081,424
(6,204,565
Net loss per share basic and diluted
(0.47
(0.21
Weighted-average shares outstanding basic and diluted
34,280,137
29,956,393
Net loss
(17,102,407
(6,988,314
Other Comprehensive (loss) income
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(25,029
31,170
Other Comprehensive (loss) income
(25,029
31,170
Comprehensive loss
(17,127,436
(6,957,144
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,020,983
(783,751
Comprehensive loss attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group
Limited
(16,106,453
(6,173,393
About Aptorum Group Limited
Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications) and infectious diseases. The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through (i) the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through, e.g. systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases; and (ii) the co-development of a novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics technology with Accelerate Technologies Pte Ltd, commercialization arm of the Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research.
For more information about Aptorum Group, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.
