Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) ("Aptorum Group" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

"During the first half of 2021, we remained focused on advancing the development of our therapeutic programs. As announced in early 2021, our ALS-4 program (targeting infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA) commenced a Phase 1 clinical study in Canada. We are pleased that 5 total cohorts, which represent the essential part of the single ascending dose ("SAD") portion of the trial, have been completed without any serious adverse events being observed. On the basis of ALS-4's favourable safety profile, we are commencing the multiple ascending dose ("MAD") portion of the trial in Q3, 2021. Our other lead program SACT-1 (targeting neuroblastoma), has also received clearance from the US FDA to commence clinical trials in the United States. SACT-1 will be our second therapeutic program entering into the clinical phase. Our RPIDD program (liquid biopsy based approach to infectious disease rapid diagnostics) is also progressing well and we are very pleased to continue its clinical validation currently in collaboration with A*Star. Finally, we are excited to continue with our efforts of commercialising our NativusWell DOI product, a novel supplement targeting woman's health including menopausal symptoms. We are also excited to continue to identify and progress on certain other potential novel therapeutic candidates, including our ongoing assessment of a number of novel immunomodulators developed by Yale University targeting major autoimmune diseases, as we announced earlier in the year," said Mr. Ian Huen, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Aptorum Group Limited.

Clinical Pipeline Update and Upcoming Milestones

In September 2021, Aptorum Group received clearance from the US FDA to open an IND to conduct clinical trials on SACT-1, an orally administered small molecule repurposed drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma. The IND-opening study is a bioavailability/Food Effect study, followed by a Phase 1b/2a trial in neuroblastoma patients which is subject to further FDA approval.

In May 2021, Aptorum Group announced its ongoing Phase I clinical trial for one of its lead programs, ALS-4, an orally administered small molecule drug for the treatment of infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA, under which two initial cohorts of the SAD portion of the trial in healthy male and female adult subjects have been completed with no serious adverse events observed. In July 2021, the Company further announced two additional cohorts (Cohort C D) of the SAD portion have been completed with no serious adverse events observed. In total, up to 6 cohorts for SAD and 3 cohorts for MAD have been planned. The MAD study is commencing in Q3, 2021.

In May 2021, Aptorum Group entered into an agreement with Exeltis regarding Aptorum's preclinical asset targeting women's health and gynaecological conditions, including endometriosis, in the European Union and Latin America. Aptorum retained development rights in the rest of the world.

In April 2021, Aptorum Group entered into a material transfer and license option agreement with Yale University to evaluate a group of preclinical stage novel immunomodulators that could represent first-in-class therapeutics in treating autoimmune and oncology diseases, among other indications.

Corporate Highlights

In May 2021, Jurchen Investments Limited, purchased an aggregate of 1,387,925 of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares at $2.882 per share, representing 10% premium to the last closing price.

On March 26, 2021, Aptorum Group entered into a Sales Agreement with H.C. Wainwright Co., LLC, acting as the Company's sales agent, pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, through the Sales Agent, Class A Ordinary Shares for an aggregate offering price of up to $15,000,000.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Aptorum Group reported a net loss of $17.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in net loss in the current period was driven by loss on investments in marketable securities, net of $7.6 million, and there was a gain on non-marketable investment of $1.6 million in the same period in 2020 while there was no such gain in current period.

Research and development expenses were $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $4.3 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in research and development expenses was mainly due to the increase in services provided by contracted research organizations as a result of our projects' development.

General and administrative fees were $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in general and administration fees was mainly due to a one-off reversal of over-provision in relations to bonus payables to our directors, employees, external consultants and advisors in the last period. It was partly offset by the decrease in travelling expenses due to the outspread of COVID-19 and the decrease in amortization and depreciation due to the disposal of fixed assets in the second half of 2020.

Legal and professional fees were $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in legal and professional fees was mainly due to the decrease in consultancy services during current period.

As of June 30, 2021, cash and restricted cash totalled approximately $20.1 million and total equity was approximately $26.5 million.

Aptorum Group expects that its existing cash and restricted cash together with undrawn line of credit facility from related parties, will enable it to fund its operating and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next 12 months.

APTORUM GROUP LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in U.S. Dollars)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash 19,935,888 3,495,231 Restricted cash 130,125 130,125 Digital currencies 1,539 Accounts receivable 47,093 62,221 Inventories 32,785 39,133 Marketable securities, at fair value 702,937 28,384,944 Investments in derivatives 4,289 Amounts due from related parties 113,858 Due from brokers 160,341 160,337 Other receivables and prepayments 795,087 1,378,996 Total current assets 21,918,114 33,656,815 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,148,449 4,686,323 Operating lease right-of-use assets 355,202 547,389 Non-marketable investments 4,079,707 4,079,707 Intangible assets, net 917,170 964,857 Long-term deposits 296,225 296,225 Total Assets 31,714,867 44,231,316 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Amounts due to related parties 133,761 145,926 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,537,237 3,240,772 Finance lease liabilities, current 50,881 49,396 Operating lease liabilities, current 339,040 432,600 Total current liabilities 4,060,919 3,868,694 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 22,106 47,923 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 63,008 155,121 Loan payables to related parties 1,098,492 2,007,285 Total Liabilities 5,244,525 6,079,023 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Class A Ordinary Shares ($1.00 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized, 13,170,374 and 11,584,324 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 13,170,374 11,584,324 Class B Ordinary Shares ($1.00 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized, 22,437,754 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 22,437,754 22,437,754 Additional paid-in capital 42,441,471 38,247,903 Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,267 53,296 Accumulated deficit (46,570,550 (30,489,126 Total equity attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group Limited 31,507,316 41,834,151 Non-controlling interests (5,036,974 (3,681,858 Total equity 26,470,342 38,152,293 Total Liabilities and Equity 31,714,867 44,231,316

APTORUM GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Stated in U.S. Dollars)

For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue Healthcare services income 637,784 327,273 Operating expenses Costs of healthcare services (629,987 (436,171 Research and development expenses (5,508,356 (4,315,033 General and administrative fees (2,564,117 (2,076,634 Legal and professional fees (1,240,512 (1,540,304 Other operating expenses (189,125 (641,457 Total operating expenses (10,132,097 (9,009,599 Other (loss) income (Loss) gain on investments in marketable securities, net (7,565,273 192,134 Gain on non-marketable investment 1,635,939 Loss on investments in derivatives, net (4,289 (101,233 Gain on use of digital currencies 4,918 Interest expense, net (126,102 (144,226 Sundry income 82,652 111,398 Total other (loss) income, net (7,608,094 1,694,012 Net loss (17,102,407 (6,988,314 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,020,983 (783,749 Net loss attributable to Aptorum Group Limited (16,081,424 (6,204,565 Net loss per share basic and diluted (0.47 (0.21 Weighted-average shares outstanding basic and diluted 34,280,137 29,956,393 Net loss (17,102,407 (6,988,314 Other Comprehensive (loss) income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (25,029 31,170 Other Comprehensive (loss) income (25,029 31,170 Comprehensive loss (17,127,436 (6,957,144 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,020,983 (783,751 Comprehensive loss attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group Limited (16,106,453 (6,173,393

About Aptorum Group Limited

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications) and infectious diseases. The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through (i) the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through, e.g. systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases; and (ii) the co-development of a novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics technology with Accelerate Technologies Pte Ltd, commercialization arm of the Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

For more information about Aptorum Group, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of Aptorum Group.

This press release includes statements concerning Aptorum Group Limited and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Aptorum Group has based these forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding projected timelines for application submissions and trials, largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, the continued service and availability of key personnel, its ability to expand its product assortments by offering additional products for additional consumer segments, development results, the company's anticipated growth strategies, anticipated trends and challenges in its business, and its expectations regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain, and the risks more fully described in Aptorum Group's Form 20-F and other filings that Aptorum Group may make with the SEC in the future, as well as the prospectus that received the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers visa n°20-352 on 16 July 2020. As a result, the projections included in such forward-looking statements are subject to change and actual results may differ materially from those described herein.

Aptorum Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) n°2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 as amended by Regulations Delegated (EU) n°2019/980 of 14 March 2019 and n°2019/979 of 14 March 2019.

This press release is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind.

