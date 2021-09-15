Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.09.2021
Breaking News: Ressource drei- bis viermal so groß wie vermutet?!
15.09.2021 | 14:22
Top Organizations Honored with Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

In celebration of the award recipients, the second edition of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Virtual Awards Ceremony will be broadcasted live on September 22, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. (GMT +8).

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards honor 29 organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs while continually demonstrating tremendous industry achievements.

"Kudos to all the deserving recipients! 2021 is a very special year for us at Frost & Sullivan as we celebrate our 60th anniversary. On that triumphant note, it gives me great pleasure to recognize our award recipients-all of whom, as leaders, have refused to succumb to infinite challenges presented by the pandemic. They have truly built the plane while flying it," said Senior Vice President, Sapan Agarwal at Frost & Sullivan.

The following award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analyses, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators, such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisition, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies below have emerged as leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Award Title and Category

Recipient

Regional Title


2021 Global Smart Grid Equipment Product Leadership Award

Siemens Energy

2021 Global UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Kehua Data Co., Ltd.

2021 Southeast Asia Building Automation Systems Customer Value Leadership Award

Azbil Corporation

2021 Asia-Pacific AI in Telecom Operations Software Company of the Year

Whale Cloud Technology

2021 Asia-Pacific CRO Company of the Year

Novotech Health Holdings

2021 Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Value Leadership Award

Avance Clinical Pty Ltd

2021 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year

Teleperformance

2021 Asia-Pacific Managed SD-WAN Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Tata Communications

2021 Asia-Pacific Managed SD-WAN Customer Value Leadership Award

Singtel

2021 Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Company of the Year

NTT Ltd.

2021 Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Company of the Year

Netcracker Technology

2021 Asia-Pacific Smart Utility Communications Platform Company of the Year

Trilliant Networks

Country Title


2021 Australia Data Center Services Company of the Year

NEXTDC

2021 Cambodia Mobile Data Services Company of the Year

Smart Axiata Co., Ltd.

2021 Cambodia Mobile Services Company of the Year

Smart Axiata Co., Ltd.

2021 Excellence In Customer Experience Banking Industry Philippines Mobile Experience

Union Bank of the Philippines

2021 Indonesia Data Center Services Company of the Year

PT DCI Indonesia Tbk

2021 Indonesia Edge Data Center Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

PT. Sigma Cipta Caraka
(Telkomsigma)

2021 Indonesia IoT Services Product Leadership Award

Telkomsel

2021 Japan Data Center Services Company of the Year

Colt Data Centre Services

2021 Malaysia Data Center Services Company of the Year

AIMS Data Centre Sdn Bhd

2021 Malaysia Facilities Management Company of the Year

UEM Edgenta Berhad

2021 Malaysia Fertility Center Company of the Year

TMC Fertility & Women's
Specialist Centre

2021 Malaysia Home Air Purifier Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

CUCKOO

2021 Malaysia Home Water Filter Company of the Year

CUCKOO

2021 Malaysia Home Water Filter Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd

2021 Malaysia Waste Management Company of the Year

Alam Flora Sdn Bhd

2021 Singapore Facility Management Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Certis Integrated Facilities
Management Pte Ltd

2021 Singapore Managed Security Services Company of the Year

Trustwave

2021 Taiwan Data Center Services Company of the Year

Chunghwa Telecom

2021 Taiwan Managed Security Services Company of the Year

CHT Security Co., Ltd.

2021 Taiwan Mobile Data Services Company of the Year

Chunghwa Telecom

2021 Taiwan Telecommunication Services Company of the Year

Chunghwa Telecom

Following its first virtual awards ceremony of 2021, Frost & Sullivan will be presenting awards at the second edition of the virtual awards ceremony next week. The one hour virtual extravaganza will be live streamed on September 22, 2021, on YouTube and Facebook.

To learn more about the awards and partnership opportunities for the 2021 awards, please visit www.apacbp-awards.com/. To schedule interaction with Frost & Sullivan spokespersons, please email Kala Mani.S. at kala.manis@frost.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Kala Mani. S.
Email: kala.manis@frost.com

