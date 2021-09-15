Partnership will address the quantum security threats to networks

Arqit Quantum Inc. ("Arqit"), a leader in quantum encryption technology and Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, have signed a 'Technology Alliance Partner Connect' agreement to explore network security technology that will protect against quantum security threats.

Cyber-attackers regularly target networks to disrupt business operations. Arqit and Juniper will explore how network providers can apply quantum secure key-exchange mechanisms to limit interruptions and improve business resiliency. The increasing use of software-defined networking, and the ability to dynamically provision networks, along with more secure cryptographic key exchanges, offers network providers the opportunity to provide stronger, more active authentication of devices to secure organisations' data from even a quantum attack.

Commenting on the partnership, Domenico Di Mola, Vice President of Engineering at Juniper Networks said: "Quantum encryption is a promising technology to help make networks more secure against threats now and into the future, and we are thrilled to be working with Arqit on these new innovations."

Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO David Williams said: "We are delighted to partner with Juniper to demonstrate how QuantumCloud can address the quantum security threats to networks and make networking technology safer and more secure. Juniper's mission to provide secure networking makes this partnership a natural fit for Arqit and our technologies."

Under the 'Technology Alliance Partner Connect' agreement, Juniper and Arqit will work together to explore and test the application of quantum security technologies, including Arqit's innovative platform QuantumCloud, to networks.

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack even from a quantum computer. Arqit's product, QuantumCloud, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent of less than 200 lines of code, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud is every connected device.

On 7 September 2021, Arqit completed its business combination with Centricus Acquisition Corp. ("Centricus") a special purpose acquisition company. The combined company has retained the name Arqit Quantum Inc. Arqit trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "ARQQ" and "ARQQW".

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit's control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit's future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) risks that the business combination disrupts Arqit's current plans and operations, (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Arqit related to the business combination, (iii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit's securities on a national securities exchange, (iv) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the potential inability of Arqit to convert its pipeline or orders in backlog into revenue, (vii) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology which is still in development, (viii) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit's information technology and communications system, (ix) the enforceability of Arqit's intellectual property, and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Arqit's final prospectus relating to its business combination filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 30, 2021 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and the list of factors presented in the final prospectus are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.

