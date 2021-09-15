Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") and their ggCircuit business have joined forces with world-leading point of sale and payment processing provider, Square (NYSE: SQ), to create ggLeap, a premium esports center management software which will allow players to pay on screen with credit card through a QR code. ggLeap is the first esports management software to offer this feature.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with Square to bring this ggLeap product to launch," said Magnus Leppäniemi, President of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group. "Players will now have the ability to purchase digital items, physical products and gaming hours directly from their computers with Apple Pay, Google Pay and more."

ggLeap's first version is supported in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. More locations will be announced as the Company and Square are able to integrate additional third-party payment processors.

Aside from buying PC time, users can browse through inventory items synced from the web administrator through Square. Regular inventory items and prizes will be exported and available through ggLeap and transactions completed in Square. Consumers can also use Square and their PC to buy food items while gaming.

The complete integration of ggLeap is expected to take place in September.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

