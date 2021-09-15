DJ CSG Wins Coveted 2021 ColoradoBiz Top Company Award

CSG^(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) today was honored as the winner of the 2021 ColoradoBiz Top Company Award for Technology and Software. As one of only 15 state-wide businesses to receive a Top Company designation, CSG is featured in the ColoradoBiz magazine Fall issue highlighting the winners of the 34^th annual Top Company Awards.

'The incredible work that each person at CSG does every day around the world to make our customers'- and our employees' - ordinary experiences extraordinary is the real reason why CSG is a top company,' said Patricia Elias, CSG's chief people and places officer. 'Nearing our 40^th birthday, CSG has continually pushed to innovate our employee experience, reinvent our products and services, and evolve to consistently exceed the expectations of both our customers and our employees.'

'This award represents CSG's ability to not only win in the marketplace, but our ability to win in the workplace,' added Elias. 'We've made great strides in building a trusted and inclusive culture that enables success by celebrating our differences and allowing each of us to come to work as our true authentic selves. Our work here is continual as we strive to do what's right for our people and our communities. This award is a humbling recognition of our efforts to enrich and enable a better, more future-ready world, and we celebrate this win as one CSG family.'

Established in 1988, the ColoradoBiz Top Company Awards program recognizes Colorado companies of all sizes for their continuous commitment to excellence. The magazine determines its annual award winners based on their outstanding achievements, community involvement, and financial performance.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra.

To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright (c) 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG(R) is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

