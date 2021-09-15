Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Værdipapirfonden Sydinvest - Admission to trading of sub-funds

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 20 September 2021. ISIN DK0061669702 ------------------------------------------------------- Name Sydinvest Forvaltning Konservativ Udb A ------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 235060 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name SYVFKUA ------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0061669892 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name Sydinvest Forvaltning Vækstorienteret Udb A ----------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ----------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 235061 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name SYVFVUA ----------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015576