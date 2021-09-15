Cal-Bay International, Inc.: Cal-Bay Enters NFT Market Space, Intends to Purchase Two New High Profile NFT's

Cal-Bay Enters NFT Market Space, Intends to Purchase Two New High Profile NFT's

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today announced the company is actively pursuing the purchase of two new and soon-to-be-released high-profile NFT's (Non-Fungible Tokens).

Cal-Bay leadership and analysts are heavily analyzing the NFT market. They have identified through due diligence efforts two massive upcoming NFT launches. They believe that these projects have great potentials and have amazing causes that the company believes in, and it's in line with the Cal-Bay Foundation's goals to be active in great causes alongside great projects.

Cal-Bay will be aggressively participating in the pre-sale of both projects along with participation in the open market after the completion of the pre-sales.

Cal-Bay CEO Luke Joseph commented, "The NFT is an active market, and Cal-Bay is fully committed to being active in the NFT arena."

The current high profile NFT's being pursued by Cal-Bay are:

Fancy Frenchies

https://fancyfrenchienft.com/

Holy Cows

https://www.holycows.com/

About The NFT Market:

The NFT market is in explosive growth mode and rapidly increasing in popularity for all genres.

The NFT popularity has rocketed in the last 12 months alongside upward pricing and evaluations of digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.

The NFT market is developing rapidly, with some digital collectibles being sold for tens of millions of dollars.

In addition to Art and Media are growing in the gaming industries, including Digital Art, Collectible Art, with enormous opportunities for future growth in the Real Estate and Automobile industries and many other sectors that can reap the benefits of this enormous NFT technology.

About Cal-Bay International.

A Publicly traded holding company for innovative Technologies, Digital Assets, and creating a Philanthropic Foundation through digital asset technologies to support causes in the US and worldwide.

