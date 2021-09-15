The ex-Spotify and Acast director will enable TuneIn to strengthen regional radio partnerships as the company looks to become the leading distribution channel for live audio within the German market

TuneIn, the world's leading live streaming audio service, today announced that Stefan Zilch has been hired as General Manager for Germany, and has opened the company's first international office in Berlin, as part of the company's ongoing global growth initiatives. Zilch has over 20 years of digital media experience and has previously served as Managing Director for both Acast and Spotify. Under Zilch's leadership, TuneIn will be able to strengthen and form key radio partnerships within Germany, the largest listening market for TuneIn outside the US, enabling the company to leverage and expand its inventory of global content abroad.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005199/en/

Headshot of Stefan Zilch (Photo: Business Wire)

"TuneIn is an ally to the industry as we together reinvent radio for the modern listener," said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. "The German radio market is very vibrant, with over 500 unique radio stations reaching over 65 million listeners. Under Stefan's leadership, TuneIn will deepen our ability to serve the German radio market and deliver localized value to our broadcast partners and listeners."

Every month, over 80 million listeners use TuneIn to engage with their favorite sports, music, news talk, and podcasts. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn features content from over 100,000 owned and operated and partner radio stations, and boasts more than 5.7 million podcasts. TuneIn brings together the best of radio live, local, and on-demand from around the world.

"TuneIn is providing a unique growth opportunity for radio stations around the world, enabling regional broadcasters to reach a global audience without letting go of their traditional distribution models," said Zilch. "As the radio industry continues to go fully digital, TuneIn is quickly becoming the leading distribution channel for live audio content globally. I'm very excited to be part of the team, and I look forward to helping TuneIn reinvent digital radio in Germany together with the radio industry and elsewhere around the world."

To learn more about TuneIn please visit www.tunein.com/press.

About TuneIn

TuneIn, the world's leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts, and radio from around the globe. With more than 80 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned operated and partner radio stations and boasts more than 5.7 million podcasts. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be.

TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live NFL, NHL, MLB, and college sports programming, and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005199/en/

Contacts:

Alex Everakes

alex@samsonpr.com