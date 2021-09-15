New Partnership Drives SOC Enrichment, Delivers Next-Gen People-Centric DLP and Mitigates Insider Threats with Intelligent Risk-based Workforce Analytics Telemetry

DTEX Systems the Workforce Cyber Intelligence Security Company, today announced its partnership with iSOC24, the specialized security solutions and services provider, to offer iSOC24's clients risk-based workforce telemetry and contextual human intelligence that fills the visibility gaps left by NGAV, DLP and first-generation digital forensics solutions.

The ability for organizations to ensure the security of their data and support the business needs of their customers and employees is becoming even more critical in this distributed, post-pandemic world. iSOC24 aims to relieve security team workload and enables organizations to select the right solutions to map and monitor cyber risks in real-time. With the addition of DTEX InTERCEPT, iSOC24's customers will benefit from a new approach to human-centric data collection and analysis that focuses on creating a smarter, more secure enterprise by empowering SOC teams with 'Indicators of Intent' directly from human sensors throughout their organization.

"With the predominance of fully remote and hybrid work models, forward-thinking organizations require visibility into user activity and behavior both on and off-network in order to protect enterprise data and assets," said Marc de Groot, Directors of Sales Marketing, at iSOC24. "Implementing DTEX InTERCEPT delivers the SOC enrichment that gives analysts the context and intelligence needed to answer the Who, What, Why, Where and How related to any potential insider threat situation, data loss scenario and compromised credential event, without jeopardizing workforce privacy. We are proud to partner with a company like DTEX, which shares our dedication to helping organizations develop more effective and efficient incident response and threat management programs."

DTEX's scalable, cloud-native platform combines endpoint visibility with machine learning and behavioral patterns in a unique approach that empowers modern enterprises to seamlessly thwart threats early in the insider threat kill chain. Its patented technology continuously collects and synthesizes hundreds of unique elements of enterprise telemetry from data, machines, applications and people to surface dynamic 'Indicators of Intent' that offer insight into anomalous, abnormal behavior and related events. As the first and only platform to put humans at the center of an organizations' cybersecurity matrix, DTEX is helping security teams to view humans as a source of intelligence, rather than the subject of surveillance.

"As we embrace the hybrid work model, visibility into user behavior and actions is more critical than ever to protect our workforce, thwart insider risks and mitigate preventable compromise," said Jonathan W. Daly, Chief Marketing Officer at DTEX Systems. "Our mission at DTEX has always been to help enterprises better understand their workforces, protect their data, and make quicker and more informed business decisions, which is why we are thrilled to be joining iSOC24's impressive ecosystem."

If you're interested in learning more about the iSOC24 and DTEX Systems partnership and joint solutions, please visit: https://www.isoc24.com/en/dtex.

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence Security platform brings together next-generation DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral "indicators of intent" to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.

About iSOC24

iSOC24 delivers solutions that enable organizations to get and stay in control of their security posture and to check if compliance requirements are met. Our collection of carefully selected solutions offers organizations the possibility to address the risks for their specific environment and to mitigate these risks in real time. iSOC24 was founded in 2012 by a team of information security veterans with a proven track record. The headquarters is based in The Netherlands and the company is privately held. For more information, visit www.isoc24.com.

